PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/18/22 (Halloween Becomes Christmas, Snow on the Castle, MagicBand Prep, and More)

Read full article on original website
Related
abandonedspaces.com
There’s a Hidden Cemetery at Disney’s Haunted Mansion Attraction
Disneyland is a magical place where fairytales can come to life, but there’s one part of the park that we hope remains just a story. The Haunted Mansion attraction has been spooking guests for over 50 years, but there’s an intriguing hidden secret that many people don’t know about.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Disneyland Paris Resort is in the midst of its 30th Anniversary, but instead...
disneytips.com
Details Revealed for Disney’s New Land Inspired by ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled,’ and ‘Peter Pan’
Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly changing and unveiling new immersive experiences using all of the latest technologies to transport Guests into entirely different worlds. From the openings of Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, to upcoming lands themed to Frozen, Zootopia, and more at Disney Parks around the world, Guests can always expect to find new ways to be immersed in their favorite stories.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
disneydining.com
A Fan-Favorite Disney Experience is Ending, Unless Fans are Willing to Pay 38% More for the Same Experience
A fan-favorite Disney experience is going by the wayside unless those fans are willing to fork out more cash to Disney for the very same experience. One of the best parts of being a fan of Disney is that there are so many things to love, that you don’t have to love it all. There are Disney Parks around the world, Disney films, Disney Television, a world-class cruise line, a vacation club with perks just for members, Disney characters, Disney Princesses, and Disney merch of every single conceivable size, price, category, and taste.
Johnny Depp’s character will be one of this Halloween’s most popular costumes
Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone’s got Johnny Depp on their minds. The website Halloween Costumes.com says that Depp will be one of this year’s leading costume ideas, with people purchasing Jack Sparrow costumes in wild numbers. The website reports that the costume’s sales have increased...
Tim Burton Says He’s Done Making Disney Movies, Calls Company a ‘Horrible Big Circus’
Anyone hoping for a sequel to Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking at the Lumière Festival in Lyon after receiving the Prix Lumière, Burton revealed that the 2019 film likely marked the end of his long-running creative relationship with Disney (via Deadline). He began his film career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He returned to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Burton believes that the entertainment landscape has shifted to the...
ComicBook
The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Addresses Whether It Is a Halloween or Christmas Movie (Exclusive)
While there are a number of movies that are considered a staple of the Halloween season, there are also plenty that fans dive into as we head closer to the winter holidays, though part of what makes The Nightmare Before Christmas such a beloved experience is that it can be enjoyed in honor of either event. Social media being what it is, however, means that fans feel they need to take sides on whether the film is more of a Halloween movie or more of a Christmas movie, with director Henry Selick confirming how he feels it's equally appropriate for either holiday. Selick's latest film, Wendell & Wild, hits Netflix on October 28th.
Time Out Global
Dracula’s castle is throwing the ultimate Halloween party
Of all the spooky places you could think of to spend Halloween, it’s hard to get more bone-chilling than Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. And you’re in luck: it exists, and it throws one hell of a Halloween party. Okay, so the fortress popularly known as ‘Dracula’s Castle’...
How Eddie Murphy's Haunted Mansion Movie Could Have Changed The Popular Disneyland Attraction
Nothing ever came of it, but there was an idea to change the Haunted Mansion ride to go along with the Eddie Murphy movie.
Business Insider
The 'Friday the 13th' series includes 12 horror movies — here's where to watch them all this Halloween season
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The "Friday the 13th" franchise has grown to include 12 movies since debuting in 1980. Films in the slasher series are currently spread between AMC Plus ($7/month) and HBO Max ($10/month). You can also rent or buy "Friday...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Showtimes Altered Ahead of Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Showtimes have changed for some upcoming performances of “Fantasmic!” The nighttime spectacular will make its long-anticipated return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, 2022. “Fantasmic!” is still scheduled to be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from November 3 through 7, and at just 8:00...
Tim Burton suspects his Disney days are behind him: 'I needed to escape'
Tim Burton's most recent Disney film, a 2019 remake of "Dumbo," is probably his last.
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween
Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
This Plush Fiji Hotel Treats You Like a Deluxe ‘Castaway’
With more than 333 islands, being forced to pick the right island to visit in Fiji is a bit like walking into a new gelato shop where you can really only get two or three flavors and samples are forbidden. It all looks great, but if you choose the wrong ones, the disappointment will cut deep.After a recent trip to the famed island chain to check out the just renovated Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa for Room Key, I can point you safely to the dulce de leche of islands—Monuriki Island.Visiting an idyllic and virgin tropical island is usually at...
Ghibli Theme Park to Open Next Week With Tickets Closely Rationed
With the opening the Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture less than a week away, the park operator, Ghibli Park Co., Ltd., announced details Wednesday for visitors, including the many Ghibli anime fans abroad who, after more than two years of pandemic restrictions, are finally able to visit Japan. Neither they nor the millions of local fans will be able to immediately experience all the park has to offer, however. Only three of the five planned areas will be open on November 1: The Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Large Warehouse and the Dondoko Forest. Meanwhile, Mononoke’s Village will open in the fall of...
Discovery Princess mini-suite balcony cabin, California coast cruise review
Come aboard for a review of the newest Princess Cruise ship to sail the California coast, Discovery Princess. -Princess Cruise Ship-:Princess Cruises Facebook Page-: Discovery Princess sailed its inaugural voyage on 27 March 2022, out of Los Angeles. Discovery Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship with 1,830 passenger cabins including, 2 Sky Suites, 42 Suites with private balconies, 2 Window Suites, 374 Mini-suites with private balconies, 311 Deluxe Balconies, 753 Balconies, 6 Premium Oceanview, 340 Inside cabins, and 40 accessible Staterooms.
NBC Los Angeles
Concoct the Magic Castle's 2022 Halloween Cocktail at Home
Magical lore is awash with imaginative liquids of all sorts, from bubbling potions to ethereal elixirs. In fact, it's difficult to find a sorcery-packed tale that's completely potion-free, for the characters roaming supernatural worlds often pause to quaff a quirky drink. Likewise, magical locations on this side of the veil,...
Collider
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Thinks Adults Don’t Want to Watch Animated Movies
From Bob Iger to Bob Chapek’s leadership Disney has come a long way in the last 5 years. While the house of mouse manages to entertain millions around the globe and continues to dominate the industry via its theme parks and various brands like Pixar, and Marvel Studios, recently it has also maneuvered choppy waters with allegations of being “too woke,” lack of representation in its movies among others. And now CEO Chapek has ruffled some more feathers by assuming that Disney's animated content is only for children and that parents and childless adults aren't tuning in for animated movies.
Cornell Daily Sun
Halloween Movies That Are More Treat Than Trick
The best way to celebrate spooky season is to gather your friends on the couch with pumpkin-flavored desserts and popcorn to watch Halloween movies. Horror movies might be the first thing that come to mind when thinking about what to watch for Halloween, but if you’re anything like me and scary movies aren’t your thing, then there are plenty of non-scary movies on Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that are perfect for those nights when you want more treats than tricks. Check out these not-so-spooky movies that are sure to get you into the Halloween spirit without giving yourself nightmares:
Comments / 1