ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan School Shooter Pleads Guilty On All Charges

By Brandon Caldwell
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455uPb_0ilE1lLt00
Source: Pool / Getty

Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others during a school shooting in 2021, pled guilty to murder charges on Monday (October 24).

The teen pleaded guilty to all 24 counts levied against him, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on November 30.

During his court appearance, the 16-year-old said “yes” when asked if he killed the students, identified one by one by name. He told the court on the day of the shooting, he grabbed the gun from an unlocked container at his home, stuffed it into his backpack, and then pulled it out in a bathroom before opening fire.

Crumbley faces life in prison without parole on several charges he pled guilty to. His parents, who pled not guilty to related charges, are set to go on trial in January.

The teen’s father, James Crumbley, purchased the gun four days before the deadly shooting. James and his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting. Prosecutors allege the parents gave their son easy access to obtain the gun and ignored signs he was a threat to commit the murders.

In one journal, Ethan wrote, “I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history. I have fully mentally lost it.” He also revealed in court he gave his father the money to purchase the weapon and detailed how he would commit the murders.

Michigan School Shooter Pleads Guilty On All Charges was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
387
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy