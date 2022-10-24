ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder-suicide: All 6 Hartland fire victims suffered gunshot wounds

By Madison Goldbeck, Mariam Mackar
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed Friday morning suffered a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.

Chief Misko said Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The victims were identified as 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, and two three-year-old boys. The adults were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick. Police said all six victims lived together.

Officials say the details and context of all the other victims' wounds remain under investigation.

Chief Misko said there is evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment "where it normally would not be located."

Police have not identified anyone else of interest in connection to the incident. There is also no danger to the community.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community," Chief Misko said. "The family has asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones so I would ask that everyone respect their request."

The fire happened around 5 a.m. at a four-family apartment complex on Mansfield Court on Friday, Oct. 21. Firefighters were met with a large fire and immediately began rescuing people from apartment units and balconies.

Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments responded to the scene. Red Cross said 10 people survived the fire from three separate units. Of the 10, five are children. Chief Misko previously said some escaped on their own. The children who survived ranged from ages 8 to 15.

The latest details surfaced as a memorial grows outside the apartment complex on Mansfield Court. Flowers and stuffed animals line the base of a tree with pictures of 14-year-old Natalie and 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier.

Jacki Digangi visited the memorial Monday afternoon with her family.

“Sofina was a really good friend of my daughter and we're really going to miss her,” said Digangi. “She was such a nice, kind-hearted, loving girl.”

Memorial for the victims of Hartland's apartment fire.

A moment of silence was also held at Monday night’s village board meeting for the victims.

The Village of Hartland is collecting donations for the other three families who lost their homes in the fire.

“We are in desperate need of gift cards to give these families for immediate food and clothing needs,” said village manager Ryan Bailey.

Those looking to drop off donations can do so at Village Hall at 210 Cottonwood Avenue Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly in Hartland is also collecting gift cards and donations.

