FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
bklyner.com
Storms, Schools, Stop & Shop, Kebabs, and more
There was life before Hurricane Sandy ten years ago, and how we've lived since, with ever more damaging rains and storms, unable to protect the city. But that is not the only story this week. On top of elections, there are a number of school stories you should know about...
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for East New York Cluster Apartments in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for East New York Cluster Apartments, three three-story residential buildings with newly constructed units at 190 Essex Street, 221 Vermont Street, 581 Belmont Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by Delacour, Ferrara & Church Architects, the structures yield a combined 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 36 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $100,870.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 540 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 540 Waverly Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 135 residences and 52 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 41 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,315 to $187,330.
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
brickunderground.com
More renters live with parents, Bed-Stuy landlord ignores judge, & more
More renters in the U.S. live with roommates or parents as demand for apartments falls to a 13-year low (Wall Street Journal) Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy say their landlord is ignoring court orders to make critical repairs (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the second-most unaffordable city...
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
queenoftheclick.com
R Train Hotel at 95th Street – Andrew Gounardes and Max Rose Show Up At Stations For Votes, But Won’t Help These People
Every morning, Bay Ridge residents see people who need help. They contacted local politicians and nothing changes here. (See previous pics here) Max Rose was campaigning at this station and didn’t want to go downstairs to help them. Senator Andrew Gounardes is aware that there are people on the...
Man jumps to death from 5th floor of UES building
A man jumped to his death from an Upper East Side apartment building early Wednesday, police said.
theaquarian.com
Pixies Takeover in NYC – Frozen & Photographed
If you weren’t at Terminal 5 three weeks ago today, don’t fret. One of our most beloved photographers captured the happenings for us to live vicariously through and reminisce on. The Pixies played 25-and-a-half songs on October 5 for a generation-spanning crowd of fans in the heart of...
