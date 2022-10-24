ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bklyner.com

Storms, Schools, Stop & Shop, Kebabs, and more

There was life before Hurricane Sandy ten years ago, and how we've lived since, with ever more damaging rains and storms, unable to protect the city. But that is not the only story this week. On top of elections, there are a number of school stories you should know about...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for East New York Cluster Apartments in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for East New York Cluster Apartments, three three-story residential buildings with newly constructed units at 190 Essex Street, 221 Vermont Street, 581 Belmont Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by Delacour, Ferrara & Church Architects, the structures yield a combined 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 36 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $100,870.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods

Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 540 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 540 Waverly Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 135 residences and 52 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 41 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,315 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
theaquarian.com

Pixies Takeover in NYC – Frozen & Photographed

If you weren’t at Terminal 5 three weeks ago today, don’t fret. One of our most beloved photographers captured the happenings for us to live vicariously through and reminisce on. The Pixies played 25-and-a-half songs on October 5 for a generation-spanning crowd of fans in the heart of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

