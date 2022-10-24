Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
New Beginnings Big Country to host 11th Annual Fundraiser Luncheon
Next week you are invited to join New Beginnings Big Country at their annual fundraiser luncheon. There you can learn about the organizations mission to help women coming out of jail or prison learn how to live a Christian life and gain skills for success. The luncheon will feature live testimonies from women who have been helped by New Beginnings, meet volunteers, join in a free raffle, and enjoy a delicious catered lunch.
brownwoodnews.com
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 26th
We have hit the middle part of the week and now as we round it out, we will look for those rain chances to be on the increase into tomorrow giving us an ample chance of showers for the Big Country. For today though, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Art Crush Abilene celebrates A Día de los Muertos with exhibition
Art Crush Abilene is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a special exhibition where visitor can remember the lives of passed loved ones by adding mementos to the ofrenda. We learn about the tradition and the exhibition’s opening reception. Life after Death: A Día de los Muertos.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. Court documents reveal a car […]
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
Winters PD arrests man with child that was missing since July
Officers discovered there was a warrant issued for the driver out of Oklahoma for kidnapping.
Crime Reports: Car reported stolen during robbery, man arrested for public intoxication in Abilene twice in one day
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated RobberyA victim reported an unknown person […]
‘It gives me more hope in our electoral system’: Taylor County voters wrap up day 1 of early voting feeling more secure in paper-based voting machines
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of early voting in Taylor County came to a close with more than 2,500 residents voting. At all seven polling locations in Abilene, a new paper auditing system has seemed to be received very well by the voters. “It’s one of the easiest ways I’ve ever had to […]
koxe.com
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
“We’ll never take it for granted”: Abilene High earns third straight playoff berth
The Abilene High Eagles went into Week 8 needing a victory to lock in a playoff berth, and they got it done. The defense was it’s usual dominant self with a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown. The offense came through for the home team, too. The Eagles...
