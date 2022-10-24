ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

New Beginnings Big Country to host 11th Annual Fundraiser Luncheon

Next week you are invited to join New Beginnings Big Country at their annual fundraiser luncheon. There you can learn about the organizations mission to help women coming out of jail or prison learn how to live a Christian life and gain skills for success. The luncheon will feature live testimonies from women who have been helped by New Beginnings, meet volunteers, join in a free raffle, and enjoy a delicious catered lunch.
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 26th

We have hit the middle part of the week and now as we round it out, we will look for those rain chances to be on the increase into tomorrow giving us an ample chance of showers for the Big Country. For today though, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south.
Art Crush Abilene celebrates A Día de los Muertos with exhibition

Art Crush Abilene is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a special exhibition where visitor can remember the lives of passed loved ones by adding mementos to the ofrenda. We learn about the tradition and the exhibition’s opening reception. Life after Death: A Día de los Muertos.
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder.  Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  Court documents reveal a car […]
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
Crime Reports: Car reported stolen during robbery, man arrested for public intoxication in Abilene twice in one day

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated RobberyA victim reported an unknown person […]
‘It gives me more hope in our electoral system’: Taylor County voters wrap up day 1 of early voting feeling more secure in paper-based voting machines

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of early voting in Taylor County came to a close with more than 2,500 residents voting. At all seven polling locations in Abilene, a new paper auditing system has seemed to be received very well by the voters. “It’s one of the easiest ways I’ve ever had to […]
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman

Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
