Brooklyn, NY

The Fordham Observer

Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History

Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for East New York Cluster Apartments in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for East New York Cluster Apartments, three three-story residential buildings with newly constructed units at 190 Essex Street, 221 Vermont Street, 581 Belmont Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by Delacour, Ferrara & Church Architects, the structures yield a combined 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 36 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $100,870.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy’s Mamacita Comida Awarded $2,000 Black Business Month Grant

Mamacita Comida, a family-owned Bed-Stuy restaurant was among 14 Black-owned businesses to receive GoFundMe’s Black Business Month grant, reports The Brooklyn Paper. Brooklyn’s first Spanish-Asian fusion restaurant was selected as one of the crowdfunding website’s winners earlier this month, after applying in August. Nina Madera, the owner of Mamacita Comida, was awarded the $2,000 grant because her application reflected “how her business is impacting the community,” according to GoFundMe spokesperson Madison Jones.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site

The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
therealdeal.com

Crown Heights family that twice defied eviction lays out deed-theft claims

Things looked bleak in May for a Crown Heights family that reclaimed its home after being evicted in an alleged deed-theft scheme. The Robinsons were facing ejection for the second time in three months, and their attorney had dropped their deed-theft lawsuit after new evidence suggested the matriarch’s grandson had pocketed money in a deal for the property, 964 Park Place.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Local bakery owner successful after winning business grant

Kayisha Thompson was born in Brooklyn, but she grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens. The community there was Caribbean. Her dad is Jamaican and her mom is Cuban. “I grew up in a household where I was enmeshed in the culture, specifically the Jamaican culture, and you know, for the holidays we have traditions,” she said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – Two suspects entered a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week and robbed the store at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and quickly approached a store employee and pointed it at the female clerk. The gunman then led the woman to the back f the store at gunpoint before robbing both the woman and the business and fleeing. Police are now searching for two black males wanted in the robbery. The post Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY

