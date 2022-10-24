Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest
A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
Seed Your Success at 2022 PA Hemp Summit
Before the first seed hits the soil, growing a new industry in agriculture takes intelligent planning and risk management resources; money to seed start-up costs and feed growth; and research on what works and what doesn’t, from pest and disease control, to seed varieties and soil conditions, to potential products and markets. Voices of experience to nurture ideas and inspire innovation are the crucial nutrients in that equation.
Pennsylvania Senators Reject Dairy Over-Order Premium Fix This Year
A legislative fix addressing complaints about a Pennsylvania dairy premium is unlikely this year. Sens. Elder Vogel and Judy Schwank, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, sent a letter to the Milk Marketing Board on Oct. 26 saying they oppose a bill the agency supports that would allow the state to collect and distribute the over-order premium directly.
