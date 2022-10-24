Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Australian team condemns 'suffering' behind Qatar World Cup
Football Australia said the reported exploitation of migrant workers during stadium construction "cannot be ignored", and urged Qatar to legalise same-sex marriage in one of the most significant tournament protests to date. The upcoming World Cup -- beginning on November 20 -- has been marred by controversy since Qatar was...
France 24
Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans
The Japanese comic-book saga began 25 years ago and is one of the biggest-selling mangas of all time, with more than 500 million copies sold globally. It follows straw hat-wearing Monkey D. Luffy and his team as they hunt for treasure, and has grown into a sprawling cultural franchise -- now riding even greater waves of popularity thanks to a new hit film and an upcoming live-action Netflix series.
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
France 24
The shadow workers of Qatar: Is World Cup host 'sportswashing' its reputation?
Will the 2022 World Cup, which is taking place in less than a month, be a successful exercise in "sportswashing"? Plagued with accusations of worker abuse, homophobia, sexism, racism and corruption since FIFA awarded them the World Cup 12 years ago, Qatar has had to answer for thousands of harrowing accounts of exploitation – mostly of South Asian migrant workers toiling for long hours in intense heat to build the glittering new stadiums, hotels, roads and airports in place to welcome an expected 1.2 million visitors. We put the question to our panel, including journalist Chloé Domat, who has filmed a special documentary on the issue.
Activists see red over Iceland's blood mares
On an autumn day on a lush green prairie, more than a dozen pregnant mares are waiting to be bled for the last time this year. At farms like this one, several litres of blood are collected from each horse in order to extract the PMSG hormone (Pregnant mare serum gonadotropin), also known as eCG, produced naturally by pregnant mares.
Comments / 0