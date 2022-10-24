ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Man, teen shot by masked gunman in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a teen were shot Wednesday night by a masked gunman in northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue. Offices say the gunman wore a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4-year-old boy struck by pickup truck in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - A four-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northwest, D.C., according to police. According to Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. along in the 1100 block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets. Investigators at the scene learned that the...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School

“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man dead after early morning shooting in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man is dead and police are searching for suspects after an early morning shooting in northeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. near Trinidad Avenue and Morse Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Investigations say the man died at the scene. Police have released no...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Search for missing woman last seen near Catholic University underway

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel. Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Shots fired in moving car, driver killed

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours. During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD

