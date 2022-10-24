Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Man, teen shot by masked gunman in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a teen were shot Wednesday night by a masked gunman in northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue. Offices say the gunman wore a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with...
fox5dc.com
4-year-old boy struck by pickup truck in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - A four-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northwest, D.C., according to police. According to Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. along in the 1100 block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets. Investigators at the scene learned that the...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
popville.com
Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
fox5dc.com
Man dead after early morning shooting in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man is dead and police are searching for suspects after an early morning shooting in northeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. near Trinidad Avenue and Morse Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Investigations say the man died at the scene. Police have released no...
fox5dc.com
Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two. DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55...
WUSA
Man dies after shooting in Trinidad neighborhood
DC police said when officers arrived at the Trinidad neighborhood, they found a man who had been shot. According to police, he died at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Search for missing woman last seen near Catholic University underway
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel. Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.
Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours. During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped […]
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
MSNBC
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer
Albuquerque Cosper Head has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting former Metro police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports from Washington, D.C. Oct. 27, 2022.
fox5dc.com
Video shows possible abduction of a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police in Arlington now say no crime was committed after searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 4:36 p.m., officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for...
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Comments / 0