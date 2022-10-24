Read full article on original website
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
When the star running back ended up with a division rival, the L.A. coach realized just how potent the San Francisco offense now is.
Richard Sherman Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Richard Sherman has sang many songs of praise regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the years. However, he's now changing his tune. Garoppolo and the 49ers were blown out by the Chiefs of Kansas City last Sunday. It was a rude awakening for a team with Super Bowl ...
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Good News, Bad News: Ekeler, Valdes-Scantling, Campbell
It took a couple games to get going, but Austin Ekeler is red-hot. Will it last?
Saints Injury Roundup: Michael Thomas Spotted, but Did Not Practice on Wednesday
11 players are listed on the first injury report of Week 8 for the Saints, with several key movements in statuses.
NFL Power Rankings: AFC and NFC Teams Split Top Spots After Week 7
There isn’t a singular formula to success this season. The league’s best remain true to their identity.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 7 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 8. 2022 stats: 7 games | 66.9 pct | 2,159 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 20 pass TD | 5 INT | 113 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich's Monday announcement that the team was benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season was stunning. When the Colts traded for the veteran in the offseason, nobody expected a change like this (before the calendar has...
NFL
NFL says officials did not ask Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. "After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers
Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
NFL
Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 slot receivers heading into Week 8. Before we...
NFL
Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Clark's suspension stems from him pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents in...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones to start Sunday at Jets over Bailey Zappe
Quarterback Mac Jones is set to start for the Patriots when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Jones had missed three games due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, but returned for Week 7 against Chicago. While Jones was injured, backup QB Bailey Zappe started two games and won both, performing at a level which created questions over whether he could become the starting quarterback even after Jones returned from injury. Jones is officially healthy and no longer on the injury report as he's been tabbed to retake the starting job over Zappe.
FOX Sports
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin flashes, Jimmy Garoppolo falters: NFC West Stock Watch
The Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for third-year pro Eno Benjamin to demonstrate the talent that was evident when they selected him as a diamond in the rough in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Arizona State. Well, Benjamin finally flashed his immense ability in the Cardinals'...
NFL
Prime Video to offer alternate game stream with 'TNF in The Shop'
Prime Video is expanding its Thursday Night Football coverage. Prime Video announced Thursday that it is collaborating with the Emmy-winning show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED to introduce an alternate game stream titled TNF in The Shop. In the stream, executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera " will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience," per a release.
