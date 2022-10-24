ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.
Patriots QB Mac Jones to start Sunday at Jets over Bailey Zappe

Quarterback Mac Jones is set to start for the Patriots when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Jones had missed three games due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, but returned for Week 7 against Chicago. While Jones was injured, backup QB Bailey Zappe started two games and won both, performing at a level which created questions over whether he could become the starting quarterback even after Jones returned from injury. Jones is officially healthy and no longer on the injury report as he's been tabbed to retake the starting job over Zappe.
Prime Video to offer alternate game stream with 'TNF in The Shop'

Prime Video is expanding its Thursday Night Football coverage. Prime Video announced Thursday that it is collaborating with the Emmy-winning show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED to introduce an alternate game stream titled TNF in The Shop. In the stream, executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera " will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience," per a release.

