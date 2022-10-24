Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Nickie Carter Haithcox
Nickie Carter Haithcox, 95, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 25, 2022, in her home. Nickie was the last of ten children. She was born December 15, 1926, to Henry Carter and Beaulah Lowthorp of Iredell County, N.C. Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beaulah; her...
Shirley Ann Carson Smith
Shirley Ann Carson Smith, 85, died on October 23, 2022, at Autumn Care of Statesville, N.C. A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Snood and Betty Patterson Carson. She retired from Belk and also worked as a social worker and as a teacher’s aid. She graduated from Unity School and also graduated from Mitchell Community College, and she also attended Livingstone College. She was baptized at Mt. Pleasant Church and was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church.
Rayford E. Millsaps
Rayford E. Millsaps, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness. Rayford was born in Alexander County on August 1, 1936, to the late Edward A Millsaps and Pearlie Parker Millsaps. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church In Hiddenite.
Deon Lester
Deon Lester, 58, of Statesville, N.C., passed away at his home on October 23, 2022. Lester was born May 31, 1964, to the late Audra and Kathleen Murphy Lester, in Chicago, Ill. Deon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paula Lester; brothers, Daniel Lester, Audra Lester Jr., Otis...
Dr. Andrea G. Watson
Dr. Andrea G. Watson (DVM) passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Battleboro, N.C. She was 33 years old. Andrea was born on May 16, 1989, to Gregory and Kathleen Watson in Statesville, N.C. She attended Statesville High School, graduated as salutatorian, and was awarded Statesville High’s only Park Scholarship from N.C. State University. She graduated from N.C. State University as one of several co-valedictorians and received the Food Animal Scholars Award while enrolled in the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. She received numerous scholarships during her educational career.
Ada Marie Rankins
Ada Marie Rankins, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1951, to the late Elmer Rankin and Rosie Williams Rankin. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hackensack University Hospital, in New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
Norris Rhyne Goodman
Norris Rhyne Goodman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Mr. Goodman was born in Iredell County, April 28, 1940, the son of the late Roy Goodman and Cecil Jolly Goodman. He was employed by Bassett Manufacturing and was of the Baptist Faith. Along with his parents...
Karrie Michelle Allan
Karrie Michelle Allan, 48, of Mooresville, N.C., succumbed to her long battle with colon cancer peacefully on October 25, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1974 in Kansas City, Mo., to Kathleen Harris Hoffman and the late Gregg Henning. She is survived by her husband, James “Jaime” Allan; children,...
Misty Lynn Pigg
Misty Lynn Barnes-Pigg, 54, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on November 16, 1967, in Ames, Iowa, to Ron and Marla Kay French Barnes of Gray Court, S.C. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, traveling, and hiking. Mostly, Misty loved her family and friends....
Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th annual Cruise-In and 65 years of service at the department. After being unable to hold the cruise-in due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot. In...
Piedmont HealthCare Gains New OBGYN Jamila Wade, MD
September 24, 2022 (Statesville, NC) – Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Jamila Wade, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Women’s Center. Dr. Wade will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Roshnara Singh, Dr. Mary Torres, Dr. Margot Wacks, Dr. Laura Randolph, and Dr. Jennifer Parker at Piedmont HealthCare Women’s Center in Statesville.
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
20 Things To Do In Hickory NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
'Our 2 Moms' spotlights couple living in Statesville
One thing that won't change, reality show or not, is being parents for Gilbert and Griffith. Griffith couldn't join the interview for this story as she was taking one of the children to the doctor. When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither...
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
