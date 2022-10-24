ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Nickie Carter Haithcox

Nickie Carter Haithcox, 95, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 25, 2022, in her home. Nickie was the last of ten children. She was born December 15, 1926, to Henry Carter and Beaulah Lowthorp of Iredell County, N.C. Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beaulah; her...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Shirley Ann Carson Smith

Shirley Ann Carson Smith, 85, died on October 23, 2022, at Autumn Care of Statesville, N.C. A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Snood and Betty Patterson Carson. She retired from Belk and also worked as a social worker and as a teacher’s aid. She graduated from Unity School and also graduated from Mitchell Community College, and she also attended Livingstone College. She was baptized at Mt. Pleasant Church and was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Rayford E. Millsaps

Rayford E. Millsaps, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness. Rayford was born in Alexander County on August 1, 1936, to the late Edward A Millsaps and Pearlie Parker Millsaps. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church In Hiddenite.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Deon Lester

Deon Lester, 58, of Statesville, N.C., passed away at his home on October 23, 2022. Lester was born May 31, 1964, to the late Audra and Kathleen Murphy Lester, in Chicago, Ill. Deon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paula Lester; brothers, Daniel Lester, Audra Lester Jr., Otis...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dr. Andrea G. Watson

Dr. Andrea G. Watson (DVM) passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Battleboro, N.C. She was 33 years old. Andrea was born on May 16, 1989, to Gregory and Kathleen Watson in Statesville, N.C. She attended Statesville High School, graduated as salutatorian, and was awarded Statesville High’s only Park Scholarship from N.C. State University. She graduated from N.C. State University as one of several co-valedictorians and received the Food Animal Scholars Award while enrolled in the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. She received numerous scholarships during her educational career.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ada Marie Rankins

Ada Marie Rankins, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1951, to the late Elmer Rankin and Rosie Williams Rankin. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hackensack University Hospital, in New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Norris Rhyne Goodman

Norris Rhyne Goodman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Mr. Goodman was born in Iredell County, April 28, 1940, the son of the late Roy Goodman and Cecil Jolly Goodman. He was employed by Bassett Manufacturing and was of the Baptist Faith. Along with his parents...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Karrie Michelle Allan

Karrie Michelle Allan, 48, of Mooresville, N.C., succumbed to her long battle with colon cancer peacefully on October 25, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1974 in Kansas City, Mo., to Kathleen Harris Hoffman and the late Gregg Henning. She is survived by her husband, James “Jaime” Allan; children,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Misty Lynn Pigg

Misty Lynn Barnes-Pigg, 54, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on November 16, 1967, in Ames, Iowa, to Ron and Marla Kay French Barnes of Gray Court, S.C. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, traveling, and hiking. Mostly, Misty loved her family and friends....
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th annual Cruise-In and 65 years of service at the department. After being unable to hold the cruise-in due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot. In...
STONY POINT, NC
piedmonthealthcare.com

Piedmont HealthCare Gains New OBGYN Jamila Wade, MD

September 24, 2022 (Statesville, NC) – Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Jamila Wade, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Women’s Center. Dr. Wade will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Roshnara Singh, Dr. Mary Torres, Dr. Margot Wacks, Dr. Laura Randolph, and Dr. Jennifer Parker at Piedmont HealthCare Women’s Center in Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

'Our 2 Moms' spotlights couple living in Statesville

One thing that won't change, reality show or not, is being parents for Gilbert and Griffith. Griffith couldn't join the interview for this story as she was taking one of the children to the doctor. When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither...
STATESVILLE, NC

