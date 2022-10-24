Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
citywatchla.com
LA Times' Overcrowding Report Gets a Lot Right, But Its Remedies Make It Worse
The series got many things right, especially the eviction of Mexican-American residents from Chavez Ravine, now Dodger Stadium. It also did an admiral job reporting on the connection between overcrowding and communicable diseases, first TB and now Covid-19. Likewise, it covered the red-baiting of City Hall elected officials and Los Angeles Housing Authority managers during the political witch hunts that began during the Truman administration.
citywatchla.com
CD15: Tim McOsker vs. Danielle Sandoval – A Chance for Change
To tell the truth, both candidates to whom I lost in the primary, Tim McOsker and Danielle Sandoval, are too far left politically for me, but I’m supporting Sandoval because she represents a chance for change and has demonstrated a willingness to listen and come a little closer to the center on important issues like crime prevention, homelessness and Port of LA and City Hall corruption. And after this past week, I am more committed to my belief that Danielle Sandoval is the best choice of the two.
citywatchla.com
DTN LA NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL RULES & SELECTIONS COMMITTEE
Contact: [email protected] and [email protected] for more information. In conformity with the September 16, 2021 enactment of California Assembly Bill 361 (Rivas) and due to concerns over COVID-19, this Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council meeting will be conducted entirely with a call-in option or internet-based service option. Every person...
citywatchla.com
Measure SP is the Wrong Way to Build More Parks--Former Measure L Did It Right!
Having grown up in Long Beach and having worked in high school and college with the Department of Parks and Recreation in Lakewood, I know that having parks and public recreational facilities is one of the most important things a society can do that purports to be civilized. However, Measure SP--in theory a good idea to fund more parks and recreational facilities--will probably hurt instead of helping us make the City of L.A. more livable.
citywatchla.com
Appoint Neighborhood Council Members as LA City Council Caretakers
Under the city ethics department, they are treated as de facto city council members with one caveat… They can't just ignore city ethics on a whim. The City Council itself has become so systematically corrupt that has lost credibility with the majority of Angelenos. Everything they say or do is viewed through a cynical lens, and rightfully so. Everything, and I mean virtually everything, has become pay-to-play. Maybe not as outwardly direct as disgraced former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englanders' scheme of receiving cash in a men's restroom at a Las Vegas casino and then spending that cash on cheap sex workers and expensive alcohol (you read that right, I'm shaking my head too), but at a minimum, it is a "you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours" situation. The betterment of the district these members claim to represent is an afterthought to their own power and ambitions. If they are thought about at all, it is through the lens of how this will help them achieve the next office they want to go to. How to maximize their pension, or what scenario can be created to collect a pension from the city of Los Angeles while working someplace else, double dipping on the taxpayers’ dime?
citywatchla.com
Wokeism Has Become Anti-Mexican Racism
Woker Identity Politics believes in proportional representation as a vital part of equity for minority groups where each recognized subgroup is supposed to have roughly the same representation as their percentage of the city. Under this approach to voting, Los Angeles Blacks are entitled to one (1) council seat and Hispanics are entitled seven (7) council seats. Mexicans are entitled to about five (5) of the council seats. Blacks have three (3) council seats which is 300% of the number which wokeism allows them. Hispanics had four (4) seats until Nury Martinez resigned, which is minus three seats to which they are entitled. The city council has 15 seats.
citywatchla.com
Crisis in Toon Town – Political Slander Reaches a New Low
But it does have everything to do with whether establishment-city-hall insiders will prevail against some upstart progressives. Across the nation there is a real threat to our democracy and whether Trump-backed Biden-election-deniers can take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. This is what both real conservatives and liberals call an existential threat to our democracy. What couldn’t be accomplished by violent insurrection on Jan. 6 is being attempted at the ballot box and with voter suppression.
citywatchla.com
Ka-boom! Emergency Un-Preparedness Bombshell
A number of the issues raised in Ron’s report have been addressed again and again by the Budget Advocates, by the Neighborhood Council Emergency Preparedness Alliance, and by many other professionals of all backgrounds who are concerned about potential dangers we all will face when the next unexpected event rocks the Southland.
citywatchla.com
The LA Watchdog’s 2022 Voters Guide
It will also make recommendations on statewide ballot measures and other issues and races. My recommendations are heavily influenced by the lack of trust and confidence in our corrupt City Council. Think Jose Huizar, Mitch Englander, Mark Ridley-Thomas, and former City Council President Herb Wesson. This lack of trust and confidence was accentuated by the recent disclosure surrounding a secret meeting where City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, were caught making racially insensitive and derogatory comments about numerous ethnic and racial groups.
citywatchla.com
American Film Institute Fest
AFI FEST is a world-class event, showcasing the best films from across the globe to captivated audiences in Los Angeles. With a diverse and innovative slate of programming, the eight-day film festival presents screenings, panels, and conversations, featuring both master filmmakers and new voices. Special events at the festival take place at iconic LA locations, such as the historic TCL Chinese Theatre and the glamorous Hollywood Roosevelt.
Comments / 0