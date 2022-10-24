Under the city ethics department, they are treated as de facto city council members with one caveat… They can't just ignore city ethics on a whim. The City Council itself has become so systematically corrupt that has lost credibility with the majority of Angelenos. Everything they say or do is viewed through a cynical lens, and rightfully so. Everything, and I mean virtually everything, has become pay-to-play. Maybe not as outwardly direct as disgraced former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englanders' scheme of receiving cash in a men's restroom at a Las Vegas casino and then spending that cash on cheap sex workers and expensive alcohol (you read that right, I'm shaking my head too), but at a minimum, it is a "you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours" situation. The betterment of the district these members claim to represent is an afterthought to their own power and ambitions. If they are thought about at all, it is through the lens of how this will help them achieve the next office they want to go to. How to maximize their pension, or what scenario can be created to collect a pension from the city of Los Angeles while working someplace else, double dipping on the taxpayers’ dime?

