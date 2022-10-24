ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Walsh named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Sophomore Gretchen Walsh was named Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week after swimming some of the top times in the country to lead UVA to a win over No. 11 Florida on Saturday. Walsh swam her way to three NCAA A cuts in Virginia’s meet against Florida....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture

Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
HARRISONBURG, VA
'Glad when he's gone': Clark returns to ACC's dismay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Just saying the name Kihei Clark around ACC coaches elicits a certain groan. "Oh goodness gracious," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said, "So Kihei Clark, I think he's tough, he's a winner, I'm a huge fan of Kihei Clark, so I was looking forward for him to leave."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Afonso selected as ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week

Following a late game-winning goal against No. 25 Wake Forest on Saturday that put Virginia on top of the ACC standings, the conference announced Tuesday that UVA’s Leo Afonso has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Afonso proved to be the difference in a hard-fought match...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Miami’s starting QB Van Dyke may be out for Virginia game

According to a national sports site, Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will not play against Virginia this Saturday, but Hurricanes’ coach Mario Cristobol said he won’t announce a decision until late Thursday or late Friday. Van Dyke, the ACC’s 2021 Rookie of the Year, suffered an injury...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Louisa County High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Albemarle at Louisa County

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Jefferson District title, huge playoff implications and a raucous environment all adds up to one of the most anticipated high school football games in Central Virginia in nearly two decades. "[Louisa County Athletic Director] Coach [George] Stanley's Instagram post, he said to shutdown your...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
HARRISONBURG, VA
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gone for Good?

Democrat Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister and small business owner, hopes to make 5th District Republican Bob Good a one-term representative. Photo: Hunter and Sarah Photography. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville. The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25. Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources. “It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Gas prices are going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
WAYNESBORO, VA

