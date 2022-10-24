Interested in attending college but still not sure which one? All Seniors are invited to register for a campus tour for any of the listed colleges. All campus visits will take place Nov 8 - Nov 21 and will be school excused. Please link to the College Tour Registration Form for more information on dates and to sign up for your tour. Seating is limited for each tour so bring your completed form to the counseling center ASAP to reserve your spot!

2 DAYS AGO