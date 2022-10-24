Read full article on original website
November Parent Workshop
The meeting is on November 10th and will be a HYBRID meeting--in person as well as through zoom! We are excited to see how many parents RSVP!
SaJHS News 10/25
Open Gym: We are starting our Basketball Open Gym/Intramurals for 8th and 9th grade Boys and Girls on Monday Oct. 24th through Friday Nov. 4th. Monday will run 2-3:30, Tuesday - Friday 3-4:30 both weeks. If you have any questions email casey [dot] boyer [at] nebo [dot] edu Thanks!!. Math...
5th Grade NOVA Program
Our 5th Grade students love their time with Officer Liefson. He does such a remarkable job teaching the NOVA program to our students.
Spotlight - Mrs. Tiffany Whitney
Today, we are spotlighting our new head secretary, Mrs. Tiffany Whitney. Before coming to Brookside, Mrs. Whitney worked at Meadow Brook Elementary. We are so lucky to have Mrs. Whitney at Brookside. She is the first person you see as you enter the office and she always greets you with a smile!
Specialty Classes
Specialties!!!!! If you have heard your student talking about everything they’re learning in art, music, library or PE…these are the amazing ladies behind it! Mrs. Mayo, Mrs. Patten, Mrs. Miller and Ms. Varney work closely with classroom teachers to plan and instruct students in ways that go along with each grade’s core! They spend countless hours preparing meaningful experiences and lessons each day for students in their specialty classes!
3rd Grade Multiplication Fun
Mrs. Lloyd’s 3rd grade students are learning different ways to represent multiplication. One way is with equal groups. Today they worked on showing equal groups using counters and even got to draw on their desks with their whiteboard markers! Multiplication is exciting!
First Grade Writing Project
First graders in Miss Stokes’ class have been learning how to write 5 sentences to form a paragraph! This week students worked in groups and brainstormed, planned, drafted and published paragraphs about what they like about Halloween!
College Tour Registration
Interested in attending college but still not sure which one? All Seniors are invited to register for a campus tour for any of the listed colleges. All campus visits will take place Nov 8 - Nov 21 and will be school excused. Please link to the College Tour Registration Form for more information on dates and to sign up for your tour. Seating is limited for each tour so bring your completed form to the counseling center ASAP to reserve your spot!
Discovery Gateway
The fifth grade at Park Elementary enjoyed science with "Reaction Time" brought to us by Discovery Gateway. It is a fun program where we learn about mixing different substances and chemical reactions. We learned about liquids, solids, and gasses. Each student received a free student pass to visit the Discovery Gateway. This was a fun learning experience for those able to attend!!
Third Grader Readers’ Theater
Mrs. Roberts's class enjoys doing readers' theaters to work on fluency. They performed for their families October 21st.
“Celebrate Life Live Drug Free”
Ms Alyson Tobler's students wear red and pledge to “Celebrate Life Live Drug Free”. Everyone was given a red bracelet to wear to help remind them.
Third Grade Pumpkins!
Third grade students have been busy decorating pumpkins!! They are so creative! Way to go third grade students!. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
Fourth Grade Attended the Symphony
Art City fourth grade classes had the opportunity to go to Maple Mountain High School to see the Utah Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday October 11, 2022. They had a great time, listening to beautiful music!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #4thGradeUtahSymphony #4thgrade #UtahSymphony #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents...
Art City Second Grade Field Trip
Art City second grade students had the opportunity to go to the Scera Live Theatre in Orem to see the play "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow". The Second Grade had the whole balcony to themselves. They had a great time watching the play and students especially liked the part where Icabod was trying to get a horse on stage (even though it was just another person pulling on the rope).
Salem Witches Run
The 12th Annual Salem Witches 5K Run and Children's Mile will be on October 29th, 2022 at Salem Hills High School. This race is put on by the Salem Hills High School Cross Country and Track Teams. It is a wonderful community 5K for all comers--regardless of age or ability!!
October Students of the Month
Congratulations to the following SHS students for being chosen as Students of the Month for October. These Red Devils were nominated by faculty members in the Fine Arts Department. Michigan Draper, nominated by Mrs. Jensen. "Michigan brings great energy into the classroom and is welcoming to everyone. He is not...
Kindergarten Halloween Fun
Mrs. Davis’ class got into the Halloween spirit by learning to play some Halloween bingo. Everyone spent the time sharing what they are going to dress up as on Halloween.
Students learn about Indigenous Americans
On Friday, the Nebo School District Title VI Office of Indian Education came to speak to Mrs. Rowley's, Mr. Cosgrove's, and Mr. Garcia's US History classes. Analysa Allison and Natalie Billie shared how Indigenous Americans dressed historically and contemporarily, and they told us about Powwows. Shoshana Begay taught us about Navajo storytelling, the Honeeshgish (or fire poker), and how to do an Indigenous American round dance. Finally, Eileen Quintana told us about Navajo clans, spoke some Navajo, and told us about various foods, medicines, and traditions that come from the Indigenous Americans.
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
This week two of our student council members, Taggart Martin and Mckell Jolley, chose to spotlight our wonderful Mrs Snow. This is what they learned about her:. Favorite thing to teach: social studies and reading. Favorite hobby: Reading and any kind of puzzles. Favorite food: Hamburger and french fries. Favorite...
Fun in PE
PE has been so much fun this school year. We’ve played so many fun games, worked on skills and fitness. The kids are always excited to come to class and find out what the next game/activity is going to be and they always play and work so hard. It’s always so rewarding to see them laugh and enjoy a game while getting exercise. This week we’ve been enjoying glow in the dark bowling. It’s been so fun to learn a new skill and new sport while have the added bonus of glow in the dark fun.
