ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

J.C. Jackson is latest injured Charger with season-ending knee injury

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCPtn_0ilDnSdy00

The Los Angeles Chargers lost big on Sunday, in more ways than one.

Falling 37-23 to the Seattle Seahawks, the team now approaches a bye without cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Mike Williams, who were both injured in the losing effort.

In the left side of the end zone, Jackson's leg appeared to buckle as he jumped to intercept a pass from Geno Smith to Marquise Goodwin. As Goodwin caught the touchdown pass, Jackson was down for several minutes holding his knee on the turf. After head coach Brandon Staley addressed the media Monday, we now know that the injury was a season-ending dislocated knee cap.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after a Pro Bowl season with the New England Patriots. This has been a tumultuous season for the defensive back, who missed two of the first three games of the season with an ankle issue, and came back to offer some rocky performances. He said he "felt defeated" after being benched in the Chargers "Monday Night Football" win over the Denver Broncos.

Chargers’ injury riddled roster

The Chargers are in desperate need of a wideout after Williams went down on Sunday with a fourth quarter high ankle sprain that will cause the receiver to miss “some time.” He was tackled after catching a center field pass from quarterback Justin Herbert and landed pretty gruesomely.

Herbert, who has returned to the field while managing his own rib injury, isn't just missing Williams on offense. Receiver Jalen Guyton is out for the season with a torn ACL, as fellow wideout Keenan Allen continues to nurse his hamstring.

The 4-3 Chargers list of injured players is remarkably long. The team placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve in September as the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher underwent groin surgery. The team also lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending bicep injury.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
WSOC Charlotte

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses. Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman ruled out from 'Thursday Night Football'

Lamar Jackson had to play the entire second half of "Thursday Night Football" without his top two receivers. The Baltimore Ravens ruled out both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman while facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews went down with a shoulder injury after rolling over it on a tackle early in the second quarter, while Bateman left with a foot injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role

The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Broncos GM gives vote of confidence to embattled coach, QB

Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that he still believes in embattled rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will start to resemble his old self soon. Paton defended Hackett, who's been hammered nationally over his persistent game management mistakes, and his $245...
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy