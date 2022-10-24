ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

WBTW News13

Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Child seriously injured after shooting Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening in the Effingham community of Florence County. According to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye, the child was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by a sibling accidentally. There is no update...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for persons of interest in lottery ticket fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for persons of interest for questioning in lottery ticket fraud, according to the Florence Police Department. Police released photos of people wanted for questioning regarding lottery ticket fraud at several locations between July 26 and Aug. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
cbs17

Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

