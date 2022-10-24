ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
The Independent

The top 25 destinations to visit in 2023, according to National Geographic

National Geographic Traveller has named its top 25 destinations to explore in 2023.The brand described the places that made the list as “filled with wonder, rewarding to travellers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems”.Breaking them down into five categories - Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure - the team compiled the list based on votes by its global editors.The Community list was headed up by the Greek island of Karpathos, in the Dodecanese archipelago, in which it says “women-led ventures are leading the charge in sustainable tourism”.Also noted for their community spirit were Milwaukee in Wisconsin,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Coffey on Cop27: Sunak not focused on ‘just a gathering of people in Egypt’

The Environment Secretary defended Rishi Sunak pulling out of the Cop27 climate summit by arguing he will show “global leadership” rather than attending “just a gathering of people in Egypt”.Therese Coffey suggested on Friday the United Nations conference in Sharm El-Sheikh is not one of the “big political summits” despite Joe Biden being expected to attend next month.The new Prime Minister has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after deciding not to attend despite Liz Truss having planned to travel to represent the UK there.Mr Sunak is also facing calls to go further on his windfall tax on...

