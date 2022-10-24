ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Football Meets Yale Friday Night Under the Lights

NEW YORK - The Columbia football team is set to wrap up a string of four home games in five weeks when it takes on Yale on Friday, October 28 for a 6:30 p.m. contest on ESPNU. The Lions (3-3, 0-3) will host their first night game since 2018. GoColumbiaLions.com will have live audio as well.
Cross Country Gears for Ivy League Heps Friday at Van Cortlandt Park

NEW YORK — Columbia cross country will compete at the 2022 Ivy League Cross Country Heptagonal Championships, hosted on Friday, October 28, at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. The women's 6K will start at 11 a.m., followed by the men's 8K at noon. This year marks the 31st...
