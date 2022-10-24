NEW YORK - The Columbia football team is set to wrap up a string of four home games in five weeks when it takes on Yale on Friday, October 28 for a 6:30 p.m. contest on ESPNU. The Lions (3-3, 0-3) will host their first night game since 2018. GoColumbiaLions.com will have live audio as well.

