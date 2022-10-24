Read full article on original website
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday
Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
This Haunted Oklahoma Road Trip Will Take You to 10 Terrifying Towns & Creepy Cities
Take a road trip and do a little fright-seeing this fall by visiting these 10 terrifying towns and creepy cities across the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal and supernatural you could have a haunted holiday if you think you're brave enough. So if ghost hunting is your thing, hit the road and check these places out!
CW33 NewsFix
Who has better drivers: Oklahoma or Texas? Study reveals the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas-Oklahoma feud is alive and well and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Whether it be for football, basketball or any other sport, the two states are constantly competing to see which one is superior. But which state has the better...
Oklahoma Congressional Medal of Honor recipient returns to salute his home town
The current students of Merritt High weren't even born when Earl left for the military.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Hometown Homicides: 7 Texas Murders That We’ll Never Forget
Texas is known by most folks to be a friendly and charming state. Growing up I never met a native Texan that didn't offer up a "howdy" and a firm handshake. However, these homicides are an awful reminder that evil does exist. The sad part is that this evil is...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
KOCO
OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans
OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
JAY, Okla. (KSNF) – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County, Oklahoma, woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann […]
