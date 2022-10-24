ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster

Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday

Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans

OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KSN News

Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing

JAY, Okla. (KSNF) – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County, Oklahoma, woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

