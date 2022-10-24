Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
wdet.org
Michigan Voter Guide 2022: Macomb County Board of Commissioners
Michigan voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, for the 2022 midterm elections. All 13 seats on Macomb County’s Board of Commissioners are on the ballot. Keep reading to learn the candidates’ answers to the questionnaire they received from WDET. To see what’s on your ballot, click here.
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
Oxford Leader
50 years of preserving local history
One of the “gems” of Northeast Oakland County – the communities in and around Addison, Oxford and Orion townships – is the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum, located at the northwest corner of Washington and Burdick streets in downtown Oxford. The museum is 50 years old this year and is operated by the Northeast Oakland Historical Society and the building, the old Oxford Savings Bank, turned 100 this year. Oxford Savings Bank operated in the building from 1922 to 1966,
Detroit's historic Christ Church receives competitive grant for revitalization
Christ Church is one of 16 historic houses of worship nationwide selected to receive $100,000 in grant funding.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
ebw.tv
Delving into the White Hurricane of 1913
It was the largest storm ever recorded in the Great Lakes and Port Huron found itself at the center. Learn about the “White Hurricane of 1913” with a new tour in November at the Fort Gratiot Light. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Design firm sues Detroit developer over pay in $125M Leland Hotel, City Club rehab
Real estate developer Michael Higgins is under financial pressure for the slow start of renovations to the old Leland Hotel in downtown Detroit and the historic building's legendary Leland City Club venue. His planned $125 million overhaul of the 22-story building at 400 Bagley, which is partially occupied with residential tenants on month-to-month leases, was announced in early 2018 — well before the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was once expected to be done in 2020, but construction...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
HometownLife.com
Canton woman fulfills dream opening new Middle Eastern carryout restaurant in Livonia
Hanadi Fregat has worked in restaurants for years since moving to the United States. Now, she's opened her own. The Canton Township resident recently opened Hanadi's Kitchen and Grill, located at 33591 W. Seven Mile in Livonia. A carryout restaurant, the space specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as shawarma, grape leaves and falafel.
candgnews.com
Project aimed at reducing sewer overflows planned for Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores
MACOMB COUNTY — The Macomb County Public Works Office has announced the launch of a new underground infrastructure project aimed at reducing the number of discharges of combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair. On Oct. 13, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller announced the “in-system storage” project,...
WXYZ
Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications
The Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications for the Sound, Communication & Data Management Installer/Technician Apprenticeship program on November 21st, 2022 (via Website portal on November 21st only). You can:. Earn While You Learn. Graduate Debt Free – $17.37/hour to start. 3+ - Year Program. High School...
candgnews.com
New church looks to make an impact on Novi
NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
fox2detroit.com
How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts
FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
fox2detroit.com
A new surge in school shooting threats put strain on districts, police, and parents
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Students at Novi High School were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was found written in a bathroom made school officials shelter everyone in place. The same thing happened at Rochester High School, also today. "It's the same kind of thing where something was...
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Comments / 0