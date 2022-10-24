If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.

