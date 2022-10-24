Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
MLB
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
MLB
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
MLB
5 things we've learned from a wild '22 postseason
The postseason is about entertainment, not education. Pit two good teams against each other in a short playoff series, and anything can happen. But with this pause in the postseason prior to the start of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies on Friday night in Houston, there are a few takeaways from the first few rounds of this tournament that feel firmer than others.
MLB
Verlander doing something no one has before
When the World Series begins, Justin Verlander will be 39 years and 250 days old. And when he takes the mound, you're likely going to see some 97s, 98s, maybe even 99s on the radar gun. It will be something baseball fans today have never seen on the postseason stage....
MLB
'A cool thing': In The Moment brings fans closer to game
Just minutes after Bryce Harper hit the home run that won the National League pennant for the Phillies, there he was, one of baseball's biggest superstars, on camera in the dugout breaking down one of the biggest moments of the playoffs for a national TV audience. • World Series Game...
MLB
Phillie Phanatic vs Orbit: The World Series of MLB's greatest mascots
The battle begins Friday: Two of the best in MLB will square off inside Houston's Minute Maid Park. One will be sporting the red and white colors of the great city of Philadelphia, while the other will be donning the Astros' orange and navy. Both have had great moments during the 2022 season and, of course, during their respective franchise's histories.
MLB
Here's why Harper might move out of cleanup spot vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- The top of the Phillies’ lineup has remained the same for every game during the club’s postseason run so far: Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. But that may change in the World Series. With the Astros deploying an all-right-handed bullpen, Phillies manager...
MLB
Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off
HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
MLB
Can this World Series match the madness of the 1980 Phillies-Astros NLCS?
Not many predicted the Phillies to win it all in 1980. Many baseball writers predicted Philadelphia to finish fourth in the NL East after they had lost in the NLCS three straight years from 1976-78 before finishing fourth with 84 wins in '79. They appeared to have made the right call as the Phillies were hovering around .500 before going on a hot streak to end the season. They needed to beat the Expos in two out of three games to finish the season and win the NL East by one game over Montreal.
MLB
Superstar Bryce ready to live up to top billing
PHILADELPHIA -- John Middleton only imagined moments like this when Bryce Harper came to Philadelphia in 2019. Big hits in big moments, Harper on a stage, hoisting a trophy, singing and dancing in the clubhouse, soaked in champagne. Bringing Middleton’s bleeping trophy back. • World Series Game 1, presented...
MLB
Royals' Taylor homers, collects 4 RBIs in AFL
SURPRISE, Ariz. --- There’s a lot Samad Taylor could be playing for in this year’s Arizona Fall League. A chance to prove he’s healthy after an oblique injury kept him out from July 13 onward. A first impression with the Royals after he was traded from the Blue Jays just before the Deadline. An opportunity to take a 40-man spot with Rule 5 eligibility coming once again this offseason.
MLB
Experts pick World Series winner, MVP and more
With the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies set to get underway Friday, it's time for some Fall Classic predictions. We polled a panel of MLB.com voters with the following questions:. Who will win the World Series?. How many games will the Series last?. Who will hit the...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
What will Nats' roster look like next season?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. From pitching to defense to offensive production, the Nationals have several areas of their roster to address this offseason. Let’s take a look at five questions facing the Nats as they construct the 2023 team.
MLB
Reds' Marte mashes 461-foot homer in AFL
His home run didn't quite reach Cincinnati, but Noelvi Marte made sure it was loud enough and far enough to be noticed in the Queen City. MLB's No. 17 prospect unloaded on a two-run homer during Tuesday's Arizona Fall League tilt in Surprise, hammering the ball an estimated 461 feet during the Desert Dogs' 9-3 loss to the Saguaros. Marte's clout drew audible gasps from the crowd at Surprise Stadium the moment the ball left his bat.
MLB
5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 1
The World Series is here! The World Series is here! It’s certainly unlikely that many predicted an Astros-Phillies World Series at the beginning of the season -- it’s unlikely anybody predicted it in early October, when the Phils were clinching their Wild Card spot at Minute Maid Park -- but that’s part of the fun of the Fall Classic: No one likes a matchup everyone can see coming.
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. • World Series Game...
MLB
This Phillie is so ready he flew to Houston in uniform
It sure looks like Jean Segura is ready for the World Series to start. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies embarked on their flight to Houston ahead of Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with most players boarding the plane in the standard traveling apparel of suit and tie. Then there was Segura, who boarded the plane clad in his full uniform.
MLB
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
Comments / 0