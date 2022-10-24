ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench

For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NBC Sports

Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'

Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Why Klay has respect for Booker despite chirping Suns star

Klay Thompson came off an ejection, the first in his NBA career, against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after jawing with Devin Booker. While the two star players were going back and forth, Thompson told reporters following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Chase Center that his emotions got the best of him a couple of days ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Tweets About Suns’ Throwback Jerseys

The Phoenix Suns donned their throwback “Sunburst” uniforms against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The vintage jersey received praise from around the league when Phoenix unveiled them this summer. However, one NBA player/fashion standout let Twitter know how he felt about the Suns’ jerseys. Washington Wizards forward...
PHOENIX, AZ
Marconews.com

Klay Thompson ejected for first time in his career in Warriors' loss to Suns

Although it’s only the fourth game of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns brought playoff intensity. With each team trading buckets, tempers began to flare in the third quarter. Seven total technical fouls were assessed in the third quarter alone, including a pair to one member of the Warriors, resulting in an ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy