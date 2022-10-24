Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
NBA Insider Talks League ‘Chatter’ About 76ers’ Doc Rivers
76ers outsiders are already questioning Doc Rivers' future in Philadelphia.
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss
The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Magic Johnson Says Pat Riley Is The Greatest Coach Ever And The Showtime Lakers Could Beat Any Team In NBA History
Magic Johnson has big praise for his Showtime Lakers, putting them among the greatest teams of all time.
NBA Fans React To Eric Bledsoe Signing With The Shanghai Sharks: "Ben Simmons Is Joining Him."
Fans had a lot to say about Eric Bledsoe joining the Shanghai Sharks.
Brooklyn Nets Have The Worst Lineup In The NBA With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, And Royce O'Neale
The Brooklyn Nets have the worst lineup according to net rating with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant, and Nicolas Claxton.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant Speak On Nash's Ejection
For the first time as a coach, a very animated Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter of the Nets' 110-99 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Isiah Thomas Explains Why LeBron James Is The Greatest Player In NBA History
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas thinks LeBron James is the greatest player in the history of the league over Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks over Hornets in OT thriller
The New York Knicks are quickly turning into Jalen Brunson’s team. Brunson’s looks of determination has rubbed all over the Knicks as they collectively fought back from a five-point deficit in the final 2:22 of the regulation to squeeze out an ugly 134-131 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night.
Comments / 0