It is clear it ia not just one crime but crime after crime after crime after crime. Substantially aggravated prison terms for all his crimes.
If you believe that someone is: A billionaire without seeing tax returns; A genius if they hide College grades; A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos; An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; A Christian if they don't go to church; An innocent man if they refuse to testify, then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.
fakenews again by CNN (Communist News Network).. let's lock up both Hunter and his daddy for treason, corruption and crimes against the American people..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Related
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit, See The Crime He Allegedly Committed
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
Trump's secret, ugly breakup with Deutsche Bank is revealed in new allegations by NY's attorney general
Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
Judge again sides with Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump told Mark Meadows 'I don't want people to know that we lost' 2020 election court case
Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
“They’re closing in”: Experts say DOJ may “force” Trump aide to testify after he pleads the Fifth
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 11