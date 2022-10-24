Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ewu.edu
Eagle 1 News: October 2022
The start to my first academic year at EWU has been a wonderful whirlwind of learning, listening and participating in as many great campus activities and events as possible. It all started with our students – who have brought such great energy and enthusiasm to campus. The fact that we’ve been spoiled by terrific fall weather – until now – has only enhanced the experience of autumn at Eastern.
ewu.edu
EWU Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Draws a Crowd
The inaugural Eastern Washington University Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, held at Reese Court on Oct. 21-22, drew hundreds of spectators and proved to be a successful event. “There was a big crowd here and we got to show them what wheelchair basketball is all about,” says Head Wheelchair Basketball Coach David...
ewu.edu
Help Disadvantaged Kids by Giving to the EWU School Supply Drive
EWU is collecting school supplies in partnership with Communities in Schools of Spokane County on Oct. 29-Nov. 19. The supplies will be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the area whose families are unable to afford the cost of purchasing these essential items. To participate in this Eagle community service project, please...
ewu.edu
Lucky Student Wins a $1,000 Scholarship
EWU children’s studies major Alizabeth Ashton is usually busy with her job as a campus community advisor and with her studies. But when she heard about the EWU Alumni Association’s Neighborfest Scholarship contest, she was not going to miss it. Ashton, a former Running Start student who is...
ewu.edu
CPP Student Spotlight: Marina Conner
The College of Professional Programs is very proud to highlight Marina Conner, a student in the EWU School of Psychology. Originally from Westport, WA, Marina Conner is majoring in psychology, with a minor in criminal justice, and anticipates graduating in June of 2023. The more she studies psychology, the more she is interested. “I knew this was the major for me!” she reports.
Comments / 0