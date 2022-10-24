Read full article on original website
Advance Review: ‘The Magic Order 3’ #4 Stuns And Shocks
‘The Magic Order 3’ #4 shocks and stuns in equal measures. While Rosie Moonstone had been nefariously whisked away by hitman-for-hire, Sacha Sanchez, there is further trouble brewing back at the Moonstone Castle. It all ads up to a rather drama-filled issue written by Mark Millar with some wonderfully magical artwork from Gigi Cavenago.
Advance Review: Side Characters Dominate `Sins Of The Black Flamingo’ #5
This strong and unique limited series reaches an only partially satisfying conclusion because if focuses too much on secondary characters that have not been fully developed. As a result, the Black Flamingo feels more like a pawn in his own story. Overall. Who couldn’t use a little help from their...
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Preview: The Action Never Stops In ‘Steve Canon Volume 12 1969-1970’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Steve Canyon Volume 12: 1969-1970, dropping tomorrow from Milton Caniff. ‘Stamp your passport for adventure, intrigue, and danger on your expedition to exotic locales with The Greatest Generation’s cartoonist-in-chief!. The landmark Steve Canyon, Volume 12 brings Milton Caniff’s picaresque novel through the...
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The 30-second tribute featured a montage of Jordan in a variety of Fox shows: The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. It concluded with a clip from Call Me Kat, where Jordan says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” before text that read, “Forever a part of the Fox family,” appeared on the...
Review: Burnished Sunsets And Burning Mysteries Fuel ‘Canary’ #3
‘Canary’ #3 only goes to create more mystery around the events that has brought William Holt back to this eponymous town. Even now we are meeting new players with new ideas on the collapsed mine currently being investigated by Will and Doctor Edwards. Is it supernatural or scientific? Or a dangerous mix of both?
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
Meghan Markle Defended By ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Host Howie Mandel After ‘Bimbo’ Statement
There was a minor uproar when Meghan Markle said that her time on Deal Or No Deal “forced [me] to be all looks and little substance” as she stood by her numbered briefcase and that she ultimately felt like she was a “bimbo” on the show. “I get it. I felt like nothing [too],” Howie Mandel told Us Weekly on Oct. 27. The show’s former host said that he “[didn’t] think she’s maligning Deal or No Deal. … I’ve never really heard anybody complain, and I don’t think Meghan is complaining. I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her.”
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Doctor Aphra’ #25
DESOLATION – The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra’s body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger! But Aphra’s plotting her own escape…! As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!
Liam Sharp Shares A First Look At ‘StarHenge’ #5
As is Liam Sharp’s wont, he often shares early looks at the comics he’s currently working on with his fans on social media. And StarHenge #5 is no different. Out on Wednesday 9th November from Image Comiss here’s what to expect:. “MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack...
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
Starfleet Members From Every Era: Previewing ‘Star Trek’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek #1, out today from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artist Ramon Rosanas, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Clayton Cowles. ‘It’s stardate 2378, and Benjamin Sisko has finally returned from the Bajoran Wormhole omnipotent—but his godhood is failing with every minute....
‘Lower Your Sights’ Artists Donate Original Art To Benefit Children Impacted By Ukraine War
In September 2022, Mad Cave Studios and Voices Of Children teamed up to publish Lower Your Sights, a graphic novel benefit anthology to raise awareness and proceeds for children impacted by war. Now, two original pieces from the graphic novel have been graciously donated by artists J.G. Jones and Liana Kangas, and will be made available for auction on Heritage Auctions.com – with all proceeds going to The Voices of Children Foundation.
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Prey’
Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. Prey is a period-piece prequel set within the Predator universe. The film has been praised for its historical accuracy in depicting indigenous cultures and delivering a visceral monster film with practical effects.
