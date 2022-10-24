Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The 30-second tribute featured a montage of Jordan in a variety of Fox shows: The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. It concluded with a clip from Call Me Kat, where Jordan says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” before text that read, “Forever a part of the Fox family,” appeared on the...
Lincoln Shares New Single ‘Baby Take My Acid’ Featuring Penelope Scott
“When you said that I looked sad / I thought you meant it like pathetic” laments Lincoln in his latest single Baby Take My Acid. The melancholic track serves as a follow up to Everything Is Wrong – the title track to Lincoln’s forthcoming debut full-length album.
‘Doctor Who’ To Materialize On Disney+ In 2023
The Doctor will have a new partner when they return in 2023 for their 60th Anniversary: Disney+. The service, Disney Branded Television, and The BBC confirmed Tuesday that the platform will be the “exclusive” home of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland starting with the 60th Anniversary special next November. Incoming star Ncuti Gatwa also revealed details of the plan on Live with Kelly and Ryan, starting the corporate synergy early.
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
Exclusive: Arn Anderson Partners With Source Point Press For OGN Memoir Launching On Kickstarter November 15th
After over forty years in the professional wrestling industry, first-time experiences are rare for Arn Anderson, but on November 15th, the founder of the celebrated Four Horsemen wrestling stable will be celebrating a new first when his debut autobiographical graphic novel Arn Anderson: My Life as The Enforcer launches on Kickstarter Tuesday, November 15th in partnership with Source Point Press at www.ArnComic.com.
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
Review: Burnished Sunsets And Burning Mysteries Fuel ‘Canary’ #3
‘Canary’ #3 only goes to create more mystery around the events that has brought William Holt back to this eponymous town. Even now we are meeting new players with new ideas on the collapsed mine currently being investigated by Will and Doctor Edwards. Is it supernatural or scientific? Or a dangerous mix of both?
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
‘Rogues’ Gallery’ Snapped Up For TV Adaption By Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act Production Company
The first story arc of hit thriller series Rogues’ Gallery (issues #1-4) by writer Hannah Rose May (rising star Ghosts, Shooter, and Altered Carbon actress) and artist Justin Mason (Spider-Punk) will be collected into trade paperback this December. And, we hear it may even be on its way to becoming a TV show with the rights recently bought up by Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act production company, as reported by Deadline:
IDW Announces ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast Of The Moon’ Film Prequel Tie-In
Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, IDW has announced a comic prequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, which will be available in February 2023, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It will be written by Jeremy Lambert (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ellen Boener with art by Eduardo Ferigato (Last Flight Out) and Guillermo Sanna (Luke Cage) and introduces the film’s antiheroes Edgin, Holga, and more in a “thrilling, hilarious, and unexpected story of events leading up to the epic calamity that will ultimately ensnare them.”
Andrew MacLean And Alexis Ziritt Team Up To Kickstart ‘Death Fight Forever’
Death Fight Forever is a 144 page graphic novel created by Andrew MacLean (Head Lopper, ApocalyptiGirl) and Alexis Ziritt (Space Riders, Night Hunters) inspired by beat ‘em up video games, underground comics, B-movies, and ravings of the criminally insane. The creative duo promise an action-comedy about revenge, redemption, and grief. Maclean has consistently been one of the most unique voices in creator-owned comics delivering unapologetic fun with every project. The partnership with Ziritt marks a bold new chapter and is full of creative potential.
A Corporate Takeover With A Difference: Previewing ‘Iron Cat’ #5
Tony Stark’s legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She’s corrupted all of his armor and everything he’s built since his very first weapon. And it’s all Black Cat’s fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.
Webcomic Weekly: ‘Our Coven’ By Kelleye Perdue
Webcomic Weekly – sometimes managing the weekly bit, always managing the webcomic bit – something online for your viewing pleasure every time. This week, Our Coven by Peroroh…. Peroroh/Kellye Perdue is a storyboard artist, character designer, and illustrator whose Our Coven is up online on Twitter and available...
Looking For Answers During Times Of War Can Be Tough: Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #3
The war rages on! Krylov now embedded with the Iron Star’s forces sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It’s a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!
‘Seven Knights II’ Celebrates Halloween With Two New Characters And Special Themed Limited Event
With Halloween just around the corner, Seven Knights II looks to get into the festive spirit with special themed content in the latest update. Players can expect two new characters and a limited-time event. The latest additions Black Viper Casper (Legendary) and Dragon Champion Cheng Chen (Legendary). The former is...
