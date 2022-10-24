ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The U.S. economy rebounded in July, August and September

We got some encouraging news about the U.S. economy today. Despite high inflation and rising interest rates, the economy grew at a pretty healthy clip in the late summer and early fall. That is a turnaround from the first half of the year, when it appeared to be shrinking. The outlook, though, may not be as rosy as today's numbers suggest. And for more on that, we're joined by NPR's Scott Horsley. Hi, Scott.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
NPR

The Chinese power structure lined up behind Xi Jinping but financial markets did not

Stock prices for Chinese companies lost some value this week. Chinese stocks plummeted in Hong Kong and in New York after Xi Jinping cemented a third five-year term as China's leader. The Chinese power structure lined up behind Xi but the markets did not. So we've called Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of Yale Law School. He's also a former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia. Good morning.
NPR

New GDP report shows an economic turnaround, but don't be fooled

The government's official scorecard shows a rebound in economic growth during the late summer and early fall. But analysts say it overstates the strength of the U.S. economy, just as earlier figures painted an exaggerated picture of weakness. A report from the Commerce Department released on Thursday shows the nation's...
INDIANA STATE
NPR

Can the U.S. keep up with Ukraine's demand for weaponry?

The U.S. expects to be providing weaponry to Ukraine for months and even years to come. Defense officials are confident they can meet the demand, but there are real-world challenges. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The U.S. is sending billions of dollars in powerful weapons to Ukraine so it can fight off...
ARKANSAS STATE
NPR

Putin makes unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine has plans to use a dirty bomb

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian). MARTIN: What he said there - "We are aware of plans by Ukraine to use a dirty bomb as a provocation." Now, Russia gave no evidence of Ukraine planning to use a bomb that would spread radiation on its own territory. The U.S. has warned that Russia may be setting a pretext for its own future actions.
NPR

Meta announces another drop in revenue

Facebook parent company Meta has hit a serious rough patch. So far this year, it has lost half a trillion dollars in market value. And today, its stock continued to crater. NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn joins us now to explain why Meta is being battered and what it means to the broader economy. Hey, Bobby.
NPR

Ukrainians are starting new lives in safer parts of the country

Millions of Ukrainians forced from their homes and jobs are starting new lives in safer parts of the country. Some are finding it hard to make ends meet. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration says more than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes in eight months of war. Many fled the country, but the majority have relocated to calmer areas within Ukraine. And as NPR's Nathan Rott reports, many are now struggling to make ends meet.
NPR

A toy dinosaur got first-class treatment on a Southwest Airlines flight

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. On a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Washington, a little boy's toy dinosaur got the first-class treatment. Baggage handler Bryant Cisneros told CBS News that he and his co-workers made it their mission to keep the dinosaur, who's roughly the size of a child, from breaking. VIP Rex was photographed traveling alone by cart, bin and carousel before finally being reunited with his 8-year-old passenger. It's MORNING EDITION.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Gas prices are falling, but does the White House deserve credit?

Gas prices are falling, but don't give credit to Biden. The White House can influence prices, but the primary driver of fuel costs is the global market for crude oil and seasonal shifts in gas demand. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Gasoline prices are falling around the country, and that's welcome news...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Did the so-called Deep State protect the country from Trump?

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. A few years back, we started hearing about a sinister, unseen force threatening American progress. It was the deep state, an unnamed group of officials within the U.S. government that would always use their leverage in the federal bureaucracy to oppose change, either because the deep staters were wedded to ill-advised policies of the past or because they sought to protect their own power, status, salary and pensions. The menace of the deep state was an idea particularly propagated by backers of President Donald Trump.
NPR

Fallout continues after Ye's recent anti-semitic comments

Here & Now host Celeste Headlee talks with NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute professor Chenjerai Kumanyika and Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah about Ye's recent anti-semitic comments. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The performer and business mogul formerly known as Kanye West was dropped this week by Adidas due to his...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Engineering professor in the Philippines asks students to create anti-cheating hats

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A professor was amused by images she saw on social media. Students in Thailand wore paper hats with blinders to prevent cheating. So this engineering professor in the Philippines asked her students to make their own anti-cheating devices. Photos show the future engineers wearing all kinds of crazy gear. Some wore decorated boxes on their heads. Another put tubes over his eyes. Another just wore a motorcycle helmet. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

It's been 40 days since Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran

It's been 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran after being detained for not wearing her hijab appropriately, according to the police. It has been 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran after being detained for not wearing her hijab appropriately, according to police. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports thousands of mourners and protesters filled the streets of Amini's hometown in northwest Iran, and police were there to suppress the demonstration.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Virgin Australia wants to make sitting in the plane's middle seat fun

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Nobody likes sitting in the middle seat on a plane. You can't see out the window. You're cramped. So Virgin Australia wants to make the middle seat fun. They launched a middle seat lottery. Each week, they give prizes to passengers. One is a full-day helicopter pub crawl. Another prize is free plane tickets. But if I get the tickets, my only question is do I have a middle seat? 'Cause all I really wanted was an armrest to call my own. It's MORNING EDITION.

Comments / 0

Community Policy