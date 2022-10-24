On a cold and rainy Tuesday night in Dekalb, BGSU Men's Soccer traveled to Northern Illinois to earn a dominating 3-1 win over the Huskies in a highly physical game. The first half of the matchup was dominated by the Falcons. After both sides took opposing turns taking their first shots on goal, BGSU Junior defender Joey Akpunonu would use his head to score the first goal of the game in the ninth minute, off an assist from Senior midfielder Sergi Martinez. The brown and orange continued to play stifling defense in the first half, hunting down the Huskies whenever they crossed over onto BGSU’s side. BGSU continued to dominate with another BG goal from Senior defender Josh Erlandson. The Falcons would enter halftime up 2-0.

