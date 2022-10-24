Read full article on original website
Halloween party hopes to mesh cultures
The Chinese Language and Culture Club hosted a Halloween party open to the public at the Mauer Center to invite all BGSU community members interested in sharing their culture. Members and guests enjoyed crafts, video games, candy and costumes. Club member Jenna Dunn said the group provides a sense of...
"Best Buddies" creates inclusion on campus
When you enter college, you want to feel included and a sense of belonging. Since 2017, Best Buddies at Bowling Green State University has done just that. Chapter President Allison Bartholow explains the organization’s mission and how students can get involved. What is Best Buddies?. “Best Buddies is an...
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BGSU names new Athletic Director
On Tuesday Oct. 25, Bowling Green State University announced Derek van der Merwe as its new director of athletics, the 15th in university history. During the introduction, BGSU President Rodney Rogers praised van der Merwe’s wide range of experience at multiple universities in the last 25 years. “We are...
New volunteer platform "BGSUserves" launches
The C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement has launched BGSUserves for community organizations to manage and locate volunteers for events, according to a press release from Bowling Green State University. BGSUserves is free to everyone and will allow organizations to create profiles and connect with over...
Falcons Dominate Huskies 3-1, Move to Second in MAC Standings
On a cold and rainy Tuesday night in Dekalb, BGSU Men's Soccer traveled to Northern Illinois to earn a dominating 3-1 win over the Huskies in a highly physical game. The first half of the matchup was dominated by the Falcons. After both sides took opposing turns taking their first shots on goal, BGSU Junior defender Joey Akpunonu would use his head to score the first goal of the game in the ninth minute, off an assist from Senior midfielder Sergi Martinez. The brown and orange continued to play stifling defense in the first half, hunting down the Huskies whenever they crossed over onto BGSU’s side. BGSU continued to dominate with another BG goal from Senior defender Josh Erlandson. The Falcons would enter halftime up 2-0.
More crosswalks needed at Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights is in desperate need of a proper crosswalk with crosswalk signs. This dorm, located off of Thurstin Street and North College Drive, on East Merry Avenue, is a popular road for cars to frequent. Cars often use Falcon Heights as a turnaround lane in the picking-up or dropping-off area for students.
