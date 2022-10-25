ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St Louis school shooter who killed teacher and student was former pupil

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORetV_0ilDTIzG00

The gunman who shot and killed a teacher and student at a St Louis school has been identified as former pupil Orlando Harris, say authorities.

Harris, 19, of St Louis, was himself fatally shot by responding police officers at the city’s Central VPA High School, on Monday morning.

One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

Sixteen-year-old student Alexis Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.

Four students were shot and injured, two in the leg, one in the arm, and one in the hands and jaw. One girl suffered a fractured ankle and two other students sustained abrasions.

Relatives told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that Kuczka, 61, was a health and physical education teacher who lived in Dittmer, Missouri.

“My mom loved kids,” her daughter Abigail Kuczka told the newspaper .

“She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom because a lot of them didn’t have a good home life.”

St Louis police Chief Michael Sack told reporters that all doors at the school were locked on Monday morning, the metal detectors were active and there were seven security officers on site.

The police chief said that officers shot and killed the suspect on the building’s third floor.

A student also told KMOV-TV that they were in a dance class when a male with a “long gun” stormed inside the room and asked, “Are you ready to die?”

Another student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, recounted the moments of fear as she made eye contact with the gunman.

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Ms Gholston told the St Louis Post-Dispatch . “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said at the scene that it was “heartbreaking” for her to witness “as a mother.”

“My son [called and] said, ‘Mommy, you sound stressed.’ I’m stressed and I’m heartbroken. Heartbroken for these families who send their children to school hoping they [are] safe,” she said.

Disturbing videos and images from the scene show law enforcement helping students come out of the building and escape the violence.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

University City man acquitted of murder, convicted on gun charge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A University City man was acquitted of second-degree murder after previously being sentenced to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Jimmie Duncan, 34, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2019 in the death of Robert Lamont Lee. The conviction was later vacated by a judge who said Duncan received ineffective legal counsel.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack

Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Florissant man indicted on robbery charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Florissant man has been indicted on federal robbery charges. Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Kevin E. West Jr. robbed five stores in from May of 2021 through January. He is accused of robbing two Dollar Tree stores, two Subways and a GameStop. He faces five counts...
FLORISSANT, MO
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy