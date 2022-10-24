Read full article on original website
KDRV
Firewatch: Fire season ends in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – After almost 150 days, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is officially calling the end of the fire season. On Wednesday, October 26, at 12:01 a.m., fire season will officially be over in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties. The announcement comes as more rain...
krcrtv.com
Pilot dead after crash at Alturas Municipal Airport on Tuesday
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — The City of Alturas has released information on a fatal crash at the local airport on Tuesday evening. According to city officials, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Alturas Municipal Airport at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. They received a report of a crash involving an ultralight aircraft.
lakecountyexam.com
Obituary: Helen Marie Duggan
Helen Marie Riddle Duggan, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lakeview. Helen was born July 1, 1928, to Fleet and Ollie (Harris) Riddle, in Bluff City, Tenn.
