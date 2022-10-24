ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, OR

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Pilot dead after crash at Alturas Municipal Airport on Tuesday

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — The City of Alturas has released information on a fatal crash at the local airport on Tuesday evening. According to city officials, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Alturas Municipal Airport at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. They received a report of a crash involving an ultralight aircraft.
ALTURAS, CA
lakecountyexam.com

Obituary: Helen Marie Duggan

Helen Marie Riddle Duggan, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lakeview. Helen was born July 1, 1928, to Fleet and Ollie (Harris) Riddle, in Bluff City, Tenn.
LAKEVIEW, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy