SPD's Major Crimes Unit (MCU) investigating suspicious death

Corporal Nick Briggs, 509.835.4568

On 10-23-22, just after 4 p.m., SPD received a call of a body found near the river in a remote location adjacent to the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. SPD officers responded and noted the death appeared suspicious and indicative of possible criminality. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives took over the investigation, which included extensively processing the area where the deceased person was found.

This is an active investigation, more information will be released as appropriate. The identity of deceased persons is released by the medical examiner’s office.