3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
dayton247now.com
White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
dayton247now.com
Local law enforcement joins forces to combat rise in vehicle thefts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several local law enforcement agencies have joined forces to combat a "tremendous increase in stolen cars," Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said Wednesday. Afzal said the thefts are a regional issue affecting not just Dayton but the entire county. He said collaborating with other departments will...
dayton247now.com
Police chase leads to crash on N. Main Street, still searching for suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were pursuing a vehicle that exited I-70 on Main Street, and then crashed into a tree. OSP and Clayton Police are now searching for the driver, as he fled the crash on foot. Dayton...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
dayton247now.com
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
3 students charged after Jewish religious symbol vandalized on campus
Kevin Ladriere, 20, Eli Lauger, 20, and Santiago Arenas, 19, have been charged with a felony of vandalism. All three men are Miami University students.
Man hospitalized after Harrison Twp. pedestrian strike
When deputies arrived, they found the Harrison Township Fire Department attending to an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Kettering police asks for public’s assistance in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars
The Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars throughout Dayton and Kettering, according to a KPD spokesperson. KPD asks if you have any information on the suspect pictured below to please contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460, the spokesperson said.
wyso.org
Dayton invests in local organization to repair 100 low-income homes
The money will be reinvested in the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks, and Old North Dayton neighborhoods. The goal is to stabilize these neighborhoods and aid residents living in unsafe conditions. This will be done through plumbing, electrical, and structural work. The city selected the neighborhoods on...
Man removed from home after Preble County standoff
According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, the Preble County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Authorities have the home surrounded at this time.
dayton.com
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Springfield in late winter
Many Clark County residents excited about new addition. A popular chicken chain that has a devoted following soon will open a much-anticipated location in Springfield. Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
dayton247now.com
House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
dayton247now.com
Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
