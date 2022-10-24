ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Local law enforcement joins forces to combat rise in vehicle thefts

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several local law enforcement agencies have joined forces to combat a "tremendous increase in stolen cars," Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said Wednesday. Afzal said the thefts are a regional issue affecting not just Dayton but the entire county. He said collaborating with other departments will...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Dayton invests in local organization to repair 100 low-income homes

The money will be reinvested in the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks, and Old North Dayton neighborhoods. The goal is to stabilize these neighborhoods and aid residents living in unsafe conditions. This will be done through plumbing, electrical, and structural work. The city selected the neighborhoods on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Springfield in late winter

Many Clark County residents excited about new addition. A popular chicken chain that has a devoted following soon will open a much-anticipated location in Springfield. Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
KETTERING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy