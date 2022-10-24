ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

247Sports

Maryland Football's 2023 Schedule Announced

Maryland football's 2023 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, including seven home games and some new Big Ten inter-divisional matchups. The Terps will face Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska from the conference's West Division, along with long-scheduled non-conference games against Virginia, Towson and Charlotte. Via a Maryland press release:. "Maryland will play...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
insidenu.com

Where are we Wednesday: Striving for improvement

After a bye week and a quarterback change, last Saturday was an important tone-setting game for the future. The Brendan Sullivan-led Northwestern offense looked much improved against Maryland. However, there were still costly mistakes by the offense as well. On the first possession of the second half with Northwestern in Maryland territory, up 17-10, Sullivan threw an interception. UMD turned that into a touchdown drive to tie the game at 17 and took the lead on its next offensive possession.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Three matchups to watch against Iowa

Coming off a 31-24 loss against the Terrapins, Northwestern (1-6, 1-3 B1G) will travel to Iowa (3-4, 1-3 B1G) on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have faced some tough competition lately, losing to ranked conference opponents Ohio State, Illinois, and Michigan in their last three games, while Northwestern remains winless since Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Iowa game week press conference notes

After a close loss in College Park against Maryland, Northwestern goes back to work, eyeing a Saturday showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes. NU fans have had this game circled on their calendar, as this is sure to be a shootout. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, wide receiver Malik Washington and cornerback Rod Heard II answered questions as the ‘Cats get ready to hit the road again this weekend.
IOWA CITY, IA
insidenu.com

Northwestern men’s basketball 2022-23 player previews: Boo Buie

As the college basketball season approaches, Northwestern’s men’s basketball team will look for its veterans to lead the way after the offseason saw loads of talent leave Evanston. Today, we’ll cover the ‘Cats starting point guard, senior Boo Buie, who looks to lead the ‘Cats offensively.
EVANSTON, IL
casualhoya.com

MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)

With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
extension.org

Possible Bradford Pear #815059

Good morning, My wife and I recently purchased our home in Bowie, MD after moving from Eastern Washington state. We aren't as familiar with the native species in the area yet since we lived in a desert environment. I've attached a picture of what I believe to be a Bradford Pear tree in our yard. Can you confirm? If so, I understand that they are considered quite invasive and are there any local programs that reduce the cost of cutting it down and planting a native species.
BOWIE, MD
wfmd.com

Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections

Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be

Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
readjunk.com

ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Assault charge against Montgomery Co. coach tossed

Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland, have dropped a misdemeanor assault complaint filed against a high school football coach involved in a brawl during a football game in September. “After reviewing the case, on Friday our office made the determination to dismiss the charge” against Northwest High School football coach Travis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

