FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
247Sports
Maryland Football's 2023 Schedule Announced
Maryland football's 2023 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, including seven home games and some new Big Ten inter-divisional matchups. The Terps will face Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska from the conference's West Division, along with long-scheduled non-conference games against Virginia, Towson and Charlotte. Via a Maryland press release:. "Maryland will play...
insidenu.com
Where are we Wednesday: Striving for improvement
After a bye week and a quarterback change, last Saturday was an important tone-setting game for the future. The Brendan Sullivan-led Northwestern offense looked much improved against Maryland. However, there were still costly mistakes by the offense as well. On the first possession of the second half with Northwestern in Maryland territory, up 17-10, Sullivan threw an interception. UMD turned that into a touchdown drive to tie the game at 17 and took the lead on its next offensive possession.
insidenu.com
Three matchups to watch against Iowa
Coming off a 31-24 loss against the Terrapins, Northwestern (1-6, 1-3 B1G) will travel to Iowa (3-4, 1-3 B1G) on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have faced some tough competition lately, losing to ranked conference opponents Ohio State, Illinois, and Michigan in their last three games, while Northwestern remains winless since Ireland.
insidenu.com
Iowa game week press conference notes
After a close loss in College Park against Maryland, Northwestern goes back to work, eyeing a Saturday showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes. NU fans have had this game circled on their calendar, as this is sure to be a shootout. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, wide receiver Malik Washington and cornerback Rod Heard II answered questions as the ‘Cats get ready to hit the road again this weekend.
Maryland Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Terrapins
The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for Maryland Basketball. The Terrapins had high hopes to open the campaign and were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. However, an uninspiring start to the year and increasing dissatisfaction from the fanbase led Mark Turgeon to resign eight games into the season.
insidenu.com
Northwestern men’s basketball 2022-23 player previews: Boo Buie
As the college basketball season approaches, Northwestern’s men’s basketball team will look for its veterans to lead the way after the offseason saw loads of talent leave Evanston. Today, we’ll cover the ‘Cats starting point guard, senior Boo Buie, who looks to lead the ‘Cats offensively.
foxbaltimore.com
The Third Longest High School Rivalry in America Happens in Baltimore for the 133rd Year
Baltimore City College vs Baltimore Polytechnic Institue Homecoming Football Game is going down Saturday October 29. Bmorelifestyle caught up with Kevin Ingram and other alum to talk about it.
casualhoya.com
MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)
With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl
Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC. The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Topgolf to open its doors Friday in South Baltimore
Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday. They plan to hire 500 employees.
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
extension.org
Possible Bradford Pear #815059
Good morning, My wife and I recently purchased our home in Bowie, MD after moving from Eastern Washington state. We aren't as familiar with the native species in the area yet since we lived in a desert environment. I've attached a picture of what I believe to be a Bradford Pear tree in our yard. Can you confirm? If so, I understand that they are considered quite invasive and are there any local programs that reduce the cost of cutting it down and planting a native species.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
wfmd.com
Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections
Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be
Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
readjunk.com
ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland
Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
WTOP
Assault charge against Montgomery Co. coach tossed
Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland, have dropped a misdemeanor assault complaint filed against a high school football coach involved in a brawl during a football game in September. “After reviewing the case, on Friday our office made the determination to dismiss the charge” against Northwest High School football coach Travis...
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
