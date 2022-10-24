Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
Predicting LSU basketball's rotation with 2022 season weeks away
It might not seem like it but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through. Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media...
Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols
Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
WATCH: Midseason senior highlights of 2023 USC linebacker commit David Peevy
USC added to the linebacker room for 2023 with a commitment from new four-star Lincoln (Calif.) prospect David Peevy on Thursday. Peevy chose the Trojans over Washington and Oregon. Above you can watch midseason highlights from Peevy's senior season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Peevy is rated the No. 663 overall prospect...
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense
Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
OSU's highest-rated commit in 2023 class Jelani McDonald reopens recruitment
Oklahoma State football recruiting took a major blow on Tuesday after its highest-rated commit in the current 2023 class decided to reopen his recruitment. Waco (Tex.) Connally 2023 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his de-commitment via Twitter. "Although Oklahoma State University is my [No. 1] school, I am opening up my...
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish
Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
USC football: Lincoln Riley updates injury statuses of WR Jordan Addison, LB Eric Gentry
In USC football’s first loss of the season more than a week ago against Utah, the Trojans lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to leg injuries. Head coach Lincoln Riley updated both players’ statuses Monday, calling them "day to day," according to USC team reporter Keely Eure.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
Texas Tech is the fastest offense in the nation and wants to go faster
Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire placed a major emphasis on his team's fast-paced offense during his press conference Monday and for good reason. The Red Raiders are the fastest offense in the country in terms of most plays run on average per game at 96 per contest. The next fastest team in America is Oklahoma State 83 at plays per outing.
Four-star Louisville WR commitment William Fowles making official visit this weekend
University of Louisville four-star wide receiver commitment William Fowles is headed to The Ville this weekend. Fowles confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he has an early-morning flight out of South Florida on Friday and will be taking his official visit to U of L this weekend. He'll be in town until Sunday and take in the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest.
Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
Texas safety CJ Johnson taking official visit to Louisville
Just three days after landing an offer from the University of Louisville, Katy, Tx., Paetow High School safety CJ Johnson will be making an official visit to check out the Cardinals. Johnson is expected to arrive on Friday and will spend the weekend in Louisville. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Johnson, who...
