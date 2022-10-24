Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
funcheap.com
“Get Your Funk on Fridays” Halloween Party (SF)
Playing Funk, Disco and Global Grooves every Friday at Blackthorn in the inner sunset. Join us Friday for a social Halloween Edition of Get Your Funk on Fridays. We can’t wait to see all of your amazing costumes!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
funcheap.com
Ice Immersions: Guided Breath Work (SF)
Are you up for challenge ? If this is your first time participating in a ice immersion event or you are a veteran this is for you. All Good Pizza is allowing us to use their space before they open so we can shut out all distractions and anything that is not serving a purpose. We will first do a group warmup to wake up our minds and bodies. Once we are warm and happy we will do a short guided breath exercise. After the surge of oxygen that floods our mind and body we will start the ice immersions.
funcheap.com
Ghirardelli “Spooky” Square: Magic Show + Kid Parade + Pumpkin Patch Fountain (SF)
Hare your Halloween spirit & costume creativity with us. Spooky Magic Show: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kid Costume Parade: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00p.m. Participating kids get a FREE Halloween tote with treats from Ghirardelli Square. (No prior sign up is necessary). Canine Costume Contest, sponsored by YAP: 3:00 p.m....
funcheap.com
Halloween Special Coyote Trek & Scary Animal Night (SF)
Sign up for the Nature Walk Bird Count on Eventbrite now!. Halloween Special Coyote Trek and Scary Animal Night!. It’s the Halloween Special Coyote Trek and Scary Animal Night big event. With a scary story and pumpkin treats, we’ll search for close relatives of the Big Bad Wolf, in the dark, in their habitat! (Stay close to the group. You know what happens in horror movies when you get separated.) Is it a Coyote, or a Chupacabra?
funcheap.com
SF’s “The Last Supper Party” Art Performance (Oct 2022-May 2023)
The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) is pleased to announce the resumption of its popular free admission monthly performance series, The Last Supper Party. The programs run the first Saturday of every month from October 2022 to May 2023. The Last Supper Party is a spoken word and performance...
funcheap.com
SF’s 2nd Annual Ski Time Film Tour (2022)
San Francisco, it’s time to get stoked for ski season. Yep, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour is back for year two, and we’re bringing you an all-new lineup of the greatest ski films of the year. You’ll have the chance to get posters signed by your favorite...
funcheap.com
Berkeley’s Halloween Parade and Costume Contest (2022)
If you’ve got little ones who are interested in parades and costumes, put them in costume and join others from around Berkeley for our annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest. Halloween Parade and Costume Contest. Monday, October 31, 2022, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm. Frances Albrier Community Center,...
funcheap.com
SF’s Cult Fav “Bob’s Donuts” Plans New Locations
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s popular 24-hour donut shop Bob’s Donuts, 1621 Polk St, is planning not one, but two new locations outside The City for the first time in its 62-year history. The first location outside San Francisco is already set...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: “Tiger Gala After-Party” at Asian Art Museum (SF)
"Tiger Gala After-Party" at Asian Art Museum (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins...
funcheap.com
2022 World Cup Village & Watch Parties Coming to SF
This November and December, San Francisco’s downtown will come alive with soccer. Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced today that they will host a World Cup Village – combining public viewing parties alongside food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities – for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
funcheap.com
Bay Area Rapper Gives Back w/ “Pay-What-You-Can” Deal at Vallejo Restaurant
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that Vallejo’s Momo’s Cafe, located at 402 Georgia St, is now the first-ever “Proud 2 Pay Cafe,” courtesy of Bay Area rapper LaRussell. LaRussell has a big heart, and has generously offered to buy out his favorite hometown...
funcheap.com
Bay Area’s First Hi-Fi Vinyl Listening Bar is in Oakland
Thanks to CBS News for sharing about Bar Shiru, the Bay Area’s first vinyl lounge. Inspired by some of Tokyo’s incredible hi-fi bars and motivated by the lack of a comparable offering in the Bay Area, Oakland couple, Daniel Gahr and Shirin Raza, set out to open Bar Shiru, the Bay Area’s first hi-fi vinyl listening bar focused on jazz as the musical jumping off point.
funcheap.com
Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market
This Saturday October 29th is the Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market! We are suuuuper stoked and also a little sad to say goodbye! It’s been such a fun time getting to know each vendor and having access to such amazing local food and artisanal products this summer and fall.
funcheap.com
Trick-or-Treat & Candy Scavenger Hunt at SF’s Historic Ferry Building (2022)
Join in the Halloween fun and visit the Ferry Building on Sunday, October 30th from 11am – 2pm for Trick-or-Treating inside the Marketplace while supplies last!. Win an extra special candy prize by completing our scavenger hunt, have your face painted, tarot cards read, make a seasonal craft with your family and watch a live pumpkin carving demonstration. Costumes encouraged!
funcheap.com
“Space Explorers: The Infinite” VR Experience in Richmond (Oct. 13-Nov. 30)
Space Explorers: The Infinite, is the world’s first and largest virtual reality experience about Space. Located at The Craneway Pavilion, the exhibit welcomes Space fanatics, experience-seekers, families and guests alike to journey into this one-of-a-kind immersive experience and witness Space like never before. Through this interactive excursion, guests will be taken on a 60-minute journey into Space as they roam freely within a full-scale 3D replica of the International Space Station (ISS). Explorers will be welcomed to interact with objects aboard the ISS, admire breathtaking sights of Earth that only a handful have ever seen before, and experience firsthand what life is like in Space as they witness real astronauts going about their daily routines – all without ever leaving the ground.
funcheap.com
SF Tops National Geographic’s “Best of the World” Destinations for 2023
Thanks to National Geographic for naming San Francisco to their annual list of the world’s best destinations for travelers, 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, and we couldn’t agree more. San Francisco made this year’s list as a fantastic family-friendly destination under their Family: Inspiring Journeys for...
funcheap.com
“A Haunting on Third: Death of a Star” Bayview Halloween Event (SF)
A Haunting on Third: Death of a Star which will feature sixteen local musical artists bringing out all the goblins and ghouls. On 10/29 Rflxn Productions is back again with A Haunting on Third: Death of a Star featuring performances by Koko G | GeminiMusic| | Sadboy Dex | Vazh | Lord Cannon | Suoer Frosty Snowman| Nataya Rule | Lady OFLO | Kaly Jay | Honest in 10Land | Bombsnaxx | Digital Analog – Kantraban Kartel, vtizzel, Mellay | Aleja Ajeja |
funcheap.com
SF’s “League of Legends” Worlds Fan Fest 2022: Exclusive Swag + Battle Stations (Nov 3-5)
SF’s “League of Legends” Worlds Fan Fest 2022: Exclusive Swag + Battle Stations (Nov 3-5) Join us at the Worlds Fan Fest, November 3rd through 5th at Chase Center’s Thrive City, for an experience you can’t find anywhere else. Celebrate the pinnacle of Esports competition...
Comments / 0