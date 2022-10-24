In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”. The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.

LAHAINA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO