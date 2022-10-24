Read full article on original website
Blessing Maui’s renovated Waikapu Community Center
Thursday morning, Oct. 27, County of Maui officials came together to bless the renovated Waikapu Community Center.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23
Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
mauinow.com
Krank Cycles to donate up to 50 bikes at in Wailuku event, Nov. 12
Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022. It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.
Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing
Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
mauinow.com
Kimo’s Maui launching new environmental presentation series: ‘Mālama ʻĀina’
In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”. The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.
mauinow.com
Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles
In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
mauinow.com
Voter service centers open in Wailuku and on Molokaʻi; limited hours on Lānaʻi and in Hāna
Starting today through Nov. 8, voter service centers are open for the General Election. Voter service centers provide voter registration, accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots, and collection of voted ballots. Voters are reminded that ballots have been delivered and that they should have received their ballot packet in the mail....
Brewbound.com
From Seattle to Maui to Alaska: Maui Brewing Develops Fresh Hops Brew
KIHEI, Hawaii – Now available in Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei restaurant location, Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA. This fresh-hopped beer was made through an epic collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Yakima Chief Hops, and Alaska Air, providing the opportunity to brew with wet hops for the first time in MBC history.
hawaiireporter.com
Maui mayor signs bill to add more housing regulations
A bill intended to help Maui residents buy affordable housing likely will discourage homebuilding and add to the burden of Maui taxpayers. A new Maui County law is being promoted as a way to provide more affordable housing, despite considerable testimony that the promise might not quite work out that way.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
mauinow.com
Basic computer skills workshop offered at MEO
“Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshops,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity. The two sessions, set for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., are being taught by digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza. Each workshop is limited to 10 people.
hawaiipublicradio.org
2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor
One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
mauinow.com
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
mauinow.com
Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei
The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide
A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts presents ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy’
Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” from Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 at its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center in Makawao. Tickets are available at: seaburyhall.org/arts. Ticket prices: adult $18, kupuna $15 and keiki $10. The musical...
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
