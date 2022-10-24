Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
South Dakota students above national average in reading, math scores
(The Center Square) - The Nation's Report Card shows that South Dakota's reading and math scores have dipped slightly for fourth and eighth-grade students but remain above the national average. Still, education officials are concerned with the downward trajectory in state scores and are developing initiatives to increase student literacy...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois officials tout graduation rates but some say statistic is deceiving
(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education has released the 2022 Illinois Report Card showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade, but some say that is misleading. Officials attributed the improved graduation rate to Black and Hispanic students. State Schools Superintendent Carmen Ayala said...
thecentersquare.com
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress
(The Center Square) – As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting too rosy of a picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
thecentersquare.com
Recent New Jersey grads spent half of high school 'under the shadow of the pandemic'
(The Center Square) – The pandemic’s impact on students was undeniable when looking at ACT scores for 2022 high school graduates, a representative of the nonprofit education organization said. The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8. That was the lowest...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Minnesota has the sixth worst business tax climate
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth worst business tax climate in the nation, according to a report released this week by the Tax Foundation. TF's 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index reports how well states structure their tax systems and indicates how to improve those systems. The report ranks the states based on a point system of 0 (worst) to 10 (best) with five unequally weighted variables: individual income tax (30.6%), sales tax (23.5%), corporate income tax (21.1%), property tax (15.0%) and unemployment insurance tax (9.8%).
thecentersquare.com
Study shows return on investment of majors at Tennessee's public colleges and universities
(The Center Square) — As a loan forgiveness plan is pushed by President Joe Biden, a new report is showing the value and return on investment for the many degrees students can obtain from Tennessee's public colleges and universities. Beacon Center, a nonprofit policy group, looked at student debt...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin League of Municipalities presses for more state money
(The Center Square) – The folks who lobby for local government in Wisconsin say the state's municipalities need more money. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities wrapped up its annual conference last weekend in La Crosse, after which the League pressed state lawmakers for more money. “[We continue] to highlight...
thecentersquare.com
A guide to Arizona's 10 statewide ballot measures
On November 8, Arizona voters will decide on 10 statewide ballot measures. This is the highest number of measures on the Arizona ballot since 2010, when there were 11 measures on the ballot. In 2020, the previous even-year election, there were two measures on the ballot, both of which were approved.
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Arizona Senate
Elections for all 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 16-14 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most and least expensive contested general elections in the State Senate. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona Senate GOP affirms state will ignore CDC guidance on K-12 COVID shot
(The Center Square) – Arizona will not require public school students to be vaccinated against coronavirus regardless of what the federal government suggests, a joint statement from the Arizona state Senate majority said. Senate leadership noted that Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2086 into law last May. Among other...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process
(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
thecentersquare.com
Legislative report: Wisconsin not on the hook for as much if Kenosha casino opens
(The Center Square) – A new report says Wisconsin shouldn’t have to pay $240 million if a new casino opens in Kenosha. The report from the Legislative Reference Bureau says the cost to the state is not as big under the latest gambling compact with the Forest County Potawatomi as it was under the last.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
thecentersquare.com
Report: California spent millions fighting regional center inequities, some got worse
(The Center Square) – Despite California spending millions to eradicate inequalities, a new report out Wednesday found racial and geographical disparities persist at regional centers tasked with caring for adults with disabilities. Though the state has paid out millions in grants to regional centers – facilities that provide services...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia unemployment rates drop in September
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s Regional Commissions saw a drop in their unemployment rates in September, officials said. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September stood at 2.8% for the third consecutive month. The rate is down slightly from 3.2% in January and from 3.5% in September 2021.
Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's spokeswoman said Thursday that he was reviewing the legislation that passed shortly before the General Assembly adjourned late Wednesday until after the Nov. 8 election.The package of tax credits, being called the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, would provide $50 million annually for an entity that gets approved for a regional hydrogen hub, $30 million annually to help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals...
thecentersquare.com
As fertilizer shortages continue, Texas Tech launches new center to advance fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – As fertilizer shortages continue to mount in other parts of the world, and fertilizer prices are skyrocketing in the U.S., Texas Tech researchers are working on a solution through a new center that launched on Tuesday. Texas Tech’s new National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research...
Comments / 0