Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecentersquare.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. found guilty

(The Center Square) – It will be life in prison for the man who killed six and injured 60 others in the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. It took a jury less than two hours Wednesday to come back with a guilty plea against Darrell Brooks Jr.
WAUKESHA, WI
NBC Chicago

See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers

Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book  “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.” The subject of my book — the deep economic and personal relationships between dairy farmers and the […] The post Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE

