Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
Darrell Brooks Trial Is Bad News for Mandela Barnes' Bid to Oust Ron Johnson
Once a clear favorite in a race to the unpopular Johnson, Barnes lost his narrow summertime lead in September and now finds himself several points behind.
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Reaches out to Connect with Milwaukee’s Black Voters
Black voters could play an important role in determining the outcome of key 2022 midterm races in the United States in November. A large part of that outcome will hinge on the ability for candidates to aggressively turn out Black voters, a key Democratic constituency. Black voter turnout across the...
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on Nov. 15.
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. found guilty
(The Center Square) – It will be life in prison for the man who killed six and injured 60 others in the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. It took a jury less than two hours Wednesday to come back with a guilty plea against Darrell Brooks Jr.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Running a red can have serious consequences. These are the laws in Milwaukee
Running a red light can have serious consequences, leading to injuries or fatal crashes. Since 2017, Milwaukee Police issued more than 11,600 traffic signal and stop sign violations.
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick." He won't let the judge get a word in. He won't even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers
Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.” The subject of my book — the deep economic and personal relationships between dairy farmers and the […] The post Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
George Floyd mural in Milwaukee vandalized
The George Floyd mural near North and Holton in Milwaukee appears to have been vandalized. Grey paint could be seen on Floyd's face on Tuesday.
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
