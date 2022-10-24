Read full article on original website
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
dailygalaxy.com
Signals From an Extraterrestrial Civilization Could Be Older Than 90,000 Years (Weekend Feature)
“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Mysterious space object that defies our understanding of the universe may finally have an explanation, scientists reveal
A 'STRANGE STAR' has recently been discovered, scientists say. It has been changing our scientific understanding of physics relating to stars. Just a few thousand lightyears away, a tiny dense object is surrounded by its own remains from a stellar explosion, Science Alert reported. The object, which is believed to...
Phys.org
Lucy spacecraft captures images of Earth, Moon ahead of gravity assist
NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, and an image of the Earth and the Moon on Oct. 13 as a part of an instrument calibration sequence. NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Webb space telescope reveals "Pillars of Creation" in stunning new detail
One of the Hubble Space Telescope's most iconic images, a vast stellar nursery dubbed "The Pillars of Creation," has been taken to new heights by the James Webb Space Telescope in a stunning infrared view revealing countless previously unseen stars and intricate detail in towering clouds of gas sculpted by embedded protosuns.
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
A big asteroid scheduled to pass relatively close to Earth will mean close call
Luckily, no one on Earth is in danger of this close encounter.
NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why
NASA has announced its intentions to develop a new kind of Mars lander that can survive a crash landing rather than using the more sophisticated approaches used to date. They believe this should offer considerable savings for making future probes and landers to alien worlds. So far, NASA has landed...
Researchers have confirmed biblical conflicts using Earth's magnetic field
In a new study, researchers confirmed the biblical accounts of the Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah using Earth's magnetic field data. The study was conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), involving 20 international scientists...
The scary sound of Earth’s magnetic field recorded by researchers - here's how it sounds
The magnetic signals from the ESA's Swarm satellite project were turned into sound by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark. The outcome is quite thrilling for something that is supposed to protect us. “The team used data from ESA’s Swarm satellites and other sources and used these magnetic signals...
