BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
dailygalaxy.com

Signals From an Extraterrestrial Civilization Could Be Older Than 90,000 Years (Weekend Feature)

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Phys.org

Lucy spacecraft captures images of Earth, Moon ahead of gravity assist

NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, and an image of the Earth and the Moon on Oct. 13 as a part of an instrument calibration sequence. NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
CBS News

Webb space telescope reveals "Pillars of Creation" in stunning new detail

One of the Hubble Space Telescope's most iconic images, a vast stellar nursery dubbed "The Pillars of Creation," has been taken to new heights by the James Webb Space Telescope in a stunning infrared view revealing countless previously unseen stars and intricate detail in towering clouds of gas sculpted by embedded protosuns.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history

The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
Interesting Engineering

NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why

NASA has announced its intentions to develop a new kind of Mars lander that can survive a crash landing rather than using the more sophisticated approaches used to date. They believe this should offer considerable savings for making future probes and landers to alien worlds. So far, NASA has landed...

