Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Missoula running group empowers young girls

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's vibrant running community is getting bigger as a new group is inspiring the next generation of girl runners. Go Run Missoula is a running program for girls in third through sixth grade. In addition to goal setting and working through drills to crush them on the...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time

Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration

POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
POLSON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes

Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
MISSOULA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼

The Yellowstone Newspaper chain had been Montana’s largest under in-state ownership. Adams Publishing Group is set to finalize its purchase Nov. 1. Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula

MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana State Tabbed Preseason Men’s Basketball Favorite

FARMINGTON, Utah (October 26, 2022) – As the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball season inches closer and closer to tipping off, the league office has announced the results of its Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls where Montana State has emerged as the favorites following a historic season on the hardwood.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify males in photos

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT

