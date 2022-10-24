Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Missoula running group empowers young girls
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's vibrant running community is getting bigger as a new group is inspiring the next generation of girl runners. Go Run Missoula is a running program for girls in third through sixth grade. In addition to goal setting and working through drills to crush them on the...
montanakaimin.com
The road to recruitment: How a local standout may—or may not—become a Grizzly
While there are more than 1 million high school football players yearly, only 3% of those players will play at the Division I level. Sentinel High School senior Dominic Umile, 17, is on track for college, and his dream is to play football at the highest level. Umile is one...
Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time
Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
montanarightnow.com
Crosswalks, roundabouts in Bozeman getting new signs to explain light patterns
BOZEMAN, Mont. - New signage at crosswalks and roundabouts in Bozeman is on the way. The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) announced that the crosswalks at 19th Ave. and Lincoln St. and roundabouts in town are getting new signs that better explain how to react to the different light patterns drivers may see.
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
montanarightnow.com
At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration
POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Why I Don’t Think You Should Bring Kids to These Missoula Places
Let me preface this article a bit. This is my opinion. I can't speak for the general public, even though I know many of you feel the same way. There are places in Missoula where you should and should not bring a new baby or toddler. These places should be common sense, however, it seems they are not. Let's get into this.
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
Rescuers locate overdue hunters in Mystic Lake Cabin area
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
explorebigsky.com
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
The Yellowstone Newspaper chain had been Montana’s largest under in-state ownership. Adams Publishing Group is set to finalize its purchase Nov. 1. Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain.
406mtsports.com
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State Tabbed Preseason Men’s Basketball Favorite
FARMINGTON, Utah (October 26, 2022) – As the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball season inches closer and closer to tipping off, the league office has announced the results of its Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls where Montana State has emerged as the favorites following a historic season on the hardwood.
Attorney: County Officials Took Raises While Shorting Jail Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
montanarightnow.com
Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify males in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
