Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfasu.edu
SFA Percussion Ensemble to perform works by Higdon, Trevino, Akiho
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Percussion Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will perform works by Jennifer Higdon, Ivan Trevino and Andy Akiho among other percussion composers when the student ensemble presents its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus.
sfasu.edu
SFA’s presentation of ‘Lord of the Flies’ requires extensive preparation for large show
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – A lot of lines. A number of actors. A huge set. A multitude of props, lights and sounds. The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance’s presentation of William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies” is setting the stage to be one big show and one exceptional learning experience for SFA student actors and the play’s management team.
sfasu.edu
Children of the court named for SFA Homecoming
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Robert Kubacak and Avery Turner, both of Nacogdoches, will serve as children of the court during Stephen F. Austin State University’s 2022 Homecoming celebrations this weekend. Robert is the 6-year-old son of Tony Kubacak and Sasha Kubacak ’08. Avery is the 9-year-old daughter of Trey...
sfasu.edu
SFA to present ‘The New Little Red Riding Hood’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Children’s Performing Arts Series at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “The New Little Red Riding Hood” in three performances on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus. Presented by Storybook Theatre, this adaptation of the timeless children’s...
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Thanksgiving Homebound ready for another season of giving
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Thanksgiving Homebound, the annual food drive spearheaded by Stephen F. Austin State University's Jacks Council on Family Relations, is ready for another season of giving. Hoping to serve at least 100 regional families in need, the student organization is looking for individuals and organizations to “adopt”...
Rapper B.o.B Was To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas Friday At SFA
This concert, the drone show, pep rally has now been canceled due to bad weather expected on Friday. https://scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313174149_499954488841910_6764413987100051004_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_p960x960&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=PUZ5gdSwV68AX-IB21K&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.xx&oh=00_AfDznD-Xf97_QHezsSywwJf52ayxveUYtRsRE7Nia8ASAA&oe=635E495F. Here you can read about what was going to happen, but it's all been canceled. Though there won't be a bonfire for homecoming this week at Stephen F. Austin State University...
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
KCBD
Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response. The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from...
countylinemagazine.com
Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival
Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
sfasu.edu
SFA Gardens’ Lecture Series to feature talk on growing Mediterranean plants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University's SFA Gardens will host the monthly Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St. Dr. Francisco Javier de la Mota will...
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center will be holding A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 4. This free event is open to the public. Snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn will be distributed to children, while supplies last, to symbolize the goodies the kids had for their Thanksgiving meal in the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
sfasu.edu
Comparison of Julius Caesar, George Washington subject of SFA Department of History presentation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Dr. Brook Poston, associate professor in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Department of History, will host a presentation titled “George Washington and Julius Caesar: Parallel Lives” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Dugas Liberal Arts North, Room 102. The talk will explore...
Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service
A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Front porch blown off house in Jacksonville during Monday night storm
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A round of severe weather moved through East Texas on Monday night, and some areas saw more damage than others. Jerry Phifer, a Jacksonville resident, said that around 11:27 p.m. the storm hit their house. “About that time it sounded like a Union Pacific railroad was coming through my front yard,” […]
KLTV
Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
cbs19.tv
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
Comments / 0