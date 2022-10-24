ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

sfasu.edu

SFA Percussion Ensemble to perform works by Higdon, Trevino, Akiho

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Percussion Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will perform works by Jennifer Higdon, Ivan Trevino and Andy Akiho among other percussion composers when the student ensemble presents its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA’s presentation of ‘Lord of the Flies’ requires extensive preparation for large show

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – A lot of lines. A number of actors. A huge set. A multitude of props, lights and sounds. The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance’s presentation of William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies” is setting the stage to be one big show and one exceptional learning experience for SFA student actors and the play’s management team.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

Children of the court named for SFA Homecoming

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Robert Kubacak and Avery Turner, both of Nacogdoches, will serve as children of the court during Stephen F. Austin State University’s 2022 Homecoming celebrations this weekend. Robert is the 6-year-old son of Tony Kubacak and Sasha Kubacak ’08. Avery is the 9-year-old daughter of Trey...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA to present ‘The New Little Red Riding Hood’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Children’s Performing Arts Series at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “The New Little Red Riding Hood” in three performances on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus. Presented by Storybook Theatre, this adaptation of the timeless children’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA’s Thanksgiving Homebound ready for another season of giving

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Thanksgiving Homebound, the annual food drive spearheaded by Stephen F. Austin State University's Jacks Council on Family Relations, is ready for another season of giving. Hoping to serve at least 100 regional families in need, the student organization is looking for individuals and organizations to “adopt”...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Rapper B.o.B Was To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas Friday At SFA

This concert, the drone show, pep rally has now been canceled due to bad weather expected on Friday. https://scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313174149_499954488841910_6764413987100051004_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_p960x960&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=PUZ5gdSwV68AX-IB21K&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.xx&oh=00_AfDznD-Xf97_QHezsSywwJf52ayxveUYtRsRE7Nia8ASAA&oe=635E495F. Here you can read about what was going to happen, but it's all been canceled. Though there won't be a bonfire for homecoming this week at Stephen F. Austin State University...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response. The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival

Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center will be holding A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 4. This free event is open to the public. Snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn will be distributed to children, while supplies last, to symbolize the goodies the kids had for their Thanksgiving meal in the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service

A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
HENDERSON, TX
cbs19.tv

Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
BULLARD, TX

