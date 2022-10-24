Read full article on original website
Related
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Tourists stranded 200 feet below ground when elevator malfunctions at Grand Canyon Caverns
The tourists who had become stuck about 200 feet underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, on Sunday when an elevator malfunctioned have all been brought back to the surface with the help of local fire departments. According to Seligman Fire Chief Gary Bennett, six people had...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Everyone's part of the family at fourth-generation Circus Vazquez
NEW YORK -- The Circus Vazquez ringmaster said it himself: if you're under the Circus Vazquez tent, you're a part of the family business. Memo Vzquez leads the 50-year-old family circus that has seen four generations of performers. "It started with my grandfather and with my grandmother, you know. They...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Man surprises 100-year-old WWII veteran with trip to see his favorite team: The Rams
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Last month, a social media content creator won the hearts of thousands of people after he took a senior citizen on a trip to Disneyland as a surprise. Now, the duo is going viral once again. Isaiah Garza and William Goode, a 100-year-old World War II...
Comments / 0