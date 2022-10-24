Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Related
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site
A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline
Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
fox29.com
Program helps students with disabilities secure a job post graduation
PHILADELPHIA - Nyheem Erwin has been working at one of Drexel University's dining halls, thanks to a program that specifically caters to students with disabilities. After recently graduating from the program, Erwin says her jobs just keeps getting better every day. "It's going really good, and I really love my...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart Joins Race for Mayor of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart announces her mayoral candidacy for the City of Phila. Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart is joining the already interesting race for mayor of Philadelphia, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Four years ago, Rhynhart became the first woman to serve as the city controller. Now, she has resigned from...
Affordable housing development Coltrane Commons breaks ground in Strawberry Mansion
City officials and Habitat for Humanity broke ground Wednesday on the start of the Coltrane Commons, an affordable housing community in Strawberry Mansion.
billypenn.com
Meet Anthony Phillips, the youth-focused millennial hoping to rep North Philly on City Council
You might not yet know his name, but it seems like Anthony Phillips’ lock on a Democratic Party endorsement for City Council was never in doubt. Five days before Phillips was officially nominated by District 9 ward leaders to replace Cherelle Parker after she stepped down to run for Philadelphia mayor, he was among the crowd at her 50th birthday party at Rivers Casino. Parker coaxed him onstage — and into the spotlight.
Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher
Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.
roi-nj.com
For LUCY Outreach, massive expansion will benefit 1,500 families (SLIDESHOW)
LUCY Outreach, a nonprofit aimed at “Lifting Up Camden’s Youth,” will be able to do a lot more of that now. The organization recently cut the ribbon on a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in East Camden that will enable it to triple the number of Camden City youth and families it serves annually: from 500 to 1,500 within the first two years.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
Phillymag.com
Smith Poultry Owner Kyle Smith on Continuing the Legacy of Whole-Hog Cooking
And sharing what he's learned about Southern barbecue with the Philly area. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Behind the Line is Foobooz’s interview series with the people who make up Philly’s dynamic food and beverage scene. For the complete archives, go here.
Philadelphia schools near bottom when it comes to academic performance
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American students are falling behind. That's according to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card.The results place Philadelphia schools near the bottom when it comes to academic performance.26 districts took this assessment. Of those 26, Philadelphia students ranked near the bottom for both, math and reading.The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress found math scores for 4th and 8th graders plummeted since the last tests in 2019.It was the largest decline in math since testing began in 1990 with nearly four in 10 8th graders failing to grasp basic math concepts.And, only one in three students achieved reading proficiency standards.The results showed girls declined faster than boys."We don't know precisely, but we think it has to do with socialization," Dr. Peggy Carr from the National Center for Education Statistics said. "Maybe they were differently impacted by being isolated during this time. The message to parents is that this is serious. It will take all hands on deck and they're one of those hands."The results also found that Black and Hispanic students fell further behind than their peers.
A Bit of Back and Forth on Wawa’s Center City Plans
Wawa’s history with Center City is complicated, writes Katie Krzaczek for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In 1981, Wawa had 240 in five states, including several in Center City. Safety issues for city Wawa stores first surfaced in September 1989, when 10 violent incidents were reported at Center City Wawas. It closed one store and limited the hours of another.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
1950s-Era Public Housing Site in Glenside Relaunched as Affordable Housing Community
North Hills Manor, a redevelopment project in Glenside, has transformed a a 1950s-era public housing unit into a high-quality 50-unit affordable housing community. Located at 3115 Walnut Avenue, the site also includes a new 2,6380-sq.-ft. community building. North Hills Manor’s 17-building site includes apartments with one to four bedrooms, as...
budgettravel.com
Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165
This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
fox29.com
New anti-violence initiative focuses on 57 Philadelphia blocks where crime rates are highest
PHILADELPHIA - The Black Clergy of Philadelphia hosted a citywide rally in North Philadelphia on Tuesday to support 57 blocks where gun violence is most predominant. To kickstart the rally, family members of homicide victims spoke about how their lives were forever changed after they received the news that their loved one had been killed.
Comments / 0