PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American students are falling behind. That's according to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card.The results place Philadelphia schools near the bottom when it comes to academic performance.26 districts took this assessment. Of those 26, Philadelphia students ranked near the bottom for both, math and reading.The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress found math scores for 4th and 8th graders plummeted since the last tests in 2019.It was the largest decline in math since testing began in 1990 with nearly four in 10 8th graders failing to grasp basic math concepts.And, only one in three students achieved reading proficiency standards.The results showed girls declined faster than boys."We don't know precisely, but we think it has to do with socialization," Dr. Peggy Carr from the National Center for Education Statistics said. "Maybe they were differently impacted by being isolated during this time. The message to parents is that this is serious. It will take all hands on deck and they're one of those hands."The results also found that Black and Hispanic students fell further behind than their peers.

