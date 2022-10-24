ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Program helps students with disabilities secure a job post graduation

PHILADELPHIA - Nyheem Erwin has been working at one of Drexel University's dining halls, thanks to a program that specifically caters to students with disabilities. After recently graduating from the program, Erwin says her jobs just keeps getting better every day. "It's going really good, and I really love my...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Meet Anthony Phillips, the youth-focused millennial hoping to rep North Philly on City Council

You might not yet know his name, but it seems like Anthony Phillips’ lock on a Democratic Party endorsement for City Council was never in doubt. Five days before Phillips was officially nominated by District 9 ward leaders to replace Cherelle Parker after she stepped down to run for Philadelphia mayor, he was among the crowd at her 50th birthday party at Rivers Casino. Parker coaxed him onstage — and into the spotlight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

For LUCY Outreach, massive expansion will benefit 1,500 families (SLIDESHOW)

LUCY Outreach, a nonprofit aimed at “Lifting Up Camden’s Youth,” will be able to do a lot more of that now. The organization recently cut the ribbon on a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in East Camden that will enable it to triple the number of Camden City youth and families it serves annually: from 500 to 1,500 within the first two years.
CAMDEN, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia schools near bottom when it comes to academic performance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American students are falling behind. That's according to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card.The results place Philadelphia schools near the bottom when it comes to academic performance.26 districts took this assessment. Of those 26, Philadelphia students ranked near the bottom for both, math and reading.The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress found math scores for 4th and 8th graders plummeted since the last tests in 2019.It was the largest decline in math since testing began in 1990 with nearly four in 10 8th graders failing to grasp basic math concepts.And, only one in three students achieved reading proficiency standards.The results showed girls declined faster than boys."We don't know precisely, but we think it has to do with socialization," Dr. Peggy Carr from the National Center for Education Statistics said. "Maybe they were differently impacted by being isolated during this time. The message to parents is that this is serious. It will take all hands on deck and they're one of those hands."The results also found that Black and Hispanic students fell further behind than their peers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

A Bit of Back and Forth on Wawa’s Center City Plans

Wawa’s history with Center City is complicated, writes Katie Krzaczek for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In 1981, Wawa had 240 in five states, including several in Center City. Safety issues for city Wawa stores first surfaced in September 1989, when 10 violent incidents were reported at Center City Wawas. It closed one store and limited the hours of another.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
budgettravel.com

Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165

This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

