ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lantern

Beyond the pantry: New Buckeye Food Alliance cooking classes teach kitchen skills

Six new classes offered by Buckeye Food Alliance teach knife skills, proper sanitation and healthy meal preparation. Courtesy: Cameron Carothers. Through its series of six cooking and food safety classes — all free of charge — to Ohio State students, the Buckeye Food Alliance aims to educate students about healthy meals and eating habits they can replicate themselves.
rolling out

The Elite Traveling Tutors are focused on student growth in the Black community

The Elite Traveling Tutors develop individualized learning plans according to each student’s specific needs. They have been highly successful with students who are experiencing “test anxiety,” as well as emotional and behavioral issues. It is a part of their mission to ensure that each student feels connected to their academic experiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy