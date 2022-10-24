Chinese shipbuilders are continuing to make inroads into the market for large LNG carriers as the vessels remain in strong demand and the building slots at South Korea’s three main yards are in short supply. The privately-owned Yangzijiang Shipbuilding company reports that it has received its first-ever order for large LNG carriers making it the first private shipyard in China to receive such an order and only the fourth domestic shipbuilder to have orders for large gas carriers. News of the order comes just after China State Shipbuilding announced that it had letters of intent for $1 billion in new LNG carriers and began the delivery of previously ordered gas carriers.

1 DAY AGO