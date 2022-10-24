Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Pacific Basin Selects Methanol for Next Gen Dry Bulkers
Pacific Basin Shipping, one of the world’s largest operators of dry bulk vessels, has become the latest shipping company to join the growing support for green methanol as the best emerging alternative currently available for the shipping industry. Becoming the first of the majors in the sector to select methanol for its next generation of ships, they join other large shipping companies including Maersk that plan to invest in the bio methanol option for their operations.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Nambu Pistol: The Japanese WWII-Era Weapon That Heavily Featured in the Pacific
In the early 20th century, Japan was eager to improve its military. The country had high hopes of becoming a world power and, in order to do so, needed to modernize. One step taken to accomplish this was the development of the Nambu pistol, which saw use during both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.
Russia’s oil power ‘will never return,’ the IEA says. ‘The rupture has come with a speed that few imagined possible’
“Many of the contours of this new world are not yet fully defined, but there is no going back to the way things were.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
abandonedspaces.com
Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck
Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
maritime-executive.com
With Israeli-Lebanese Accord Complete, Karish Produces First Gas
Just weeks after the completion of a new accord to settle Israel's EEZ boundary with Lebanon, energy company Energean has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field, the resource at the center of the border dispute. According to Energean, gas has begun to flow from one of Karish's main...
maritime-executive.com
China Builds Position in LNG Carrier Construction Market
Chinese shipbuilders are continuing to make inroads into the market for large LNG carriers as the vessels remain in strong demand and the building slots at South Korea’s three main yards are in short supply. The privately-owned Yangzijiang Shipbuilding company reports that it has received its first-ever order for large LNG carriers making it the first private shipyard in China to receive such an order and only the fourth domestic shipbuilder to have orders for large gas carriers. News of the order comes just after China State Shipbuilding announced that it had letters of intent for $1 billion in new LNG carriers and began the delivery of previously ordered gas carriers.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
Hydropower at China’s Largest Plant, Three Gorges Dam, Stunted by Ongoing Drought
Though hydropower is one of the oldest and reliable sources of green energy, it's taking a major hit from the climate crisis. Power production is suffering at China's largest hydropower plant, Three Gorges Dam, as a result of a drought that's been going on for decades now. Power production fell by at least 30 percent last month. And because the country so heavily relies on the green fuel source, local factories have had to shut down, resulting in serious supply chain issues.
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in Greece may have an extraordinary role
Greece is definitely not done offering us true archaeological treasures as it has done for so many centuries. As a reminder, Greek civilisation lasted for more than a millennium, from 1200 BC to 31 BC. Its impact on Western culture was considerable. And by digging into the past, we may well find traces of the present. The proof is in this new discovery.
maritime-executive.com
Icelandic Coast Guard Responds to Report of Explosion on Boxship
The Icelandic Coast Guard responded to reports of an explosion and fire aboard a Portuguese-registered containership inbound to Iceland. According to the Coast Guard, it received a call from the EF Ava, an 8,168 dwt vessel operating under charter to Eimskip at mid-day on October 24. The Coast Guard reports...
T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s: Australia v England delayed by rain – live
Over-by-over report: Can the defending champions remain on course for another title or will England get one over the old enemy? Find out with Jonathan Howcroft
Most Valuable Beer Brands in the World
When you’re in the mood for a cold one, what do you reach for? A cold, crisp Budweiser, perhaps, or maybe a rich, creamy Guinness? If either of those are your go-to, you’re not alone, because they’re two of the most valuable beer brands on earth. Americans love their beer, and the stats prove it. […]
maritime-executive.com
Report: German Gov't Green-Lights COSCO's Hamburg Terminal Stake
Germany's federal government has resolved an internal debate and will allow China COSCO to buy a stake in a Hamburg container terminal, despite national security concerns, according to German paper Suddeutsche Zeitung. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office has pushed to approve China Cosco's bid to buy a 35 percent stake...
The top 25 destinations to visit in 2023, according to National Geographic
National Geographic Traveller has named its top 25 destinations to explore in 2023.The brand described the places that made the list as “filled with wonder, rewarding to travellers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems”.Breaking them down into five categories - Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure - the team compiled the list based on votes by its global editors.The Community list was headed up by the Greek island of Karpathos, in the Dodecanese archipelago, in which it says “women-led ventures are leading the charge in sustainable tourism”.Also noted for their community spirit were Milwaukee in Wisconsin,...
maritime-executive.com
Indian Coast Guard Rescues 20 Fishermen After Storm in Bay of Bengal
When a powerful storm swept through the Bay of Bengal earlier this week, the Indian Coast Guard came to the aid of Bangladeshi fishermen whose boats were capsized by the wind and waves. Cyclonic Storm Sitrang formed in the Andaman Sea on October 21 and tracked northwestwards into the Bay...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Death Toll From Indonesian Ferry Fire Rises to 17
The death toll from a fire aboard a ferry off the coast of Timor, Indonesia has risen to 17, according to local officials, and at least five people remain missing. On Monday, the fast ferry Express Cantika 77 (Shantika Lestari) caught fire at a position off Timor during a trip from Kupang to Kalabahi, Alor Island. The Kupang station of the Indonesian search and rescue agency Basarnas dispatched multiple boats and more than 50 first responders to the scene.
maritime-executive.com
Do Shipping Indexes Hint at Global Recession?
Q3 is a traditional peak season in the world of shipping, but not this year. Global inflation, weakened consumer demand and excess cargo carrying capacity are pushing the market down. With a gloomy economic outlook and vague alarms from central banks, it seems recession could be just around the corner.
maritime-executive.com
CCS to Cut Emissions from Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites
A modularized carbon capture facility designed for use with offshore installations has been successfully qualified by DNV and is now ready to be deployed as a tool in the efforts to reduce carbon emissions at offshore oil and gas fields. Developed by Aker Carbon Capture and known as the Just Catch Offshore, the company says it provides a solution for a significant course of CO2 emissions.
