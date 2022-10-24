ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

travelawaits.com

8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling

The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business

After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
Oregon City News

Clackamas commissioners question Metro, TriMet projects

Elected board members concerned their county's needs are being overlooked by the regional governments. Clackamas County commissioners sharply questioned two evolving regional projects during their Tuesday, Oct. 25, meeting. Both involve processes being run by other governmental agencies that will not be concluded for months or fully enacted for years. The county board was concerned that Clackamas County residents have not been well informed about the projects and do not understand the changes that could occur. One project involves Metro and a potential urban growth boundary expansion in Tigard. The other involves TriMet's evolving plan to change 80% of its...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
PORTLAND, OR
upbeacon.com

The University of Portland is one of the few schools in the nation to have a boathouse, but it’s not just another athletic department

UP's boathouse is set to open up to the rowing team on Oct. 28 Photo Illustration by ﻿. The University of Portland Women’s rowing team is excited to see UP as one of the few schools in the nation to have their own boathouse on campus. While the promise of the space has been said ever since the start of the 2019 school year, the reality is finally setting in for team captain, senior Emma Dolcini.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas Community College fires theater teacher after complaints

Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...
CLACKAMAS, OR

