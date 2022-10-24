Read full article on original website
8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling
The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
Jennifer Lawrence advocates for Portland charter reform in new campaign video
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the discussion for Portland’s hotly debated charter reform measure, which will appear on the November ballot.
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver...
We witnessed shoplifting at Nike, Home Depot and Target, and nobody stopped it
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s 3:55 on a Thursday afternoon in the Mall 205 parking lot. I’m watching through the front windshield of our white Ford Explorer as unsuspecting shoppers zip in and out of the Target store and nearby Home Depot. The shopping mall, located near Interstate...
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
Newly un-redacted report shows how feds politicized response to 2020 Portland protests
An internal Department of Homeland Security report assessing the agency’s intelligence collection on Portland racial justice protesters in 2020 has been released nearly in its entirety. A heavily redacted version of the report was released in 2021. The newly public portions show in more granular detail how Acting Secretary...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Clackamas commissioners question Metro, TriMet projects
Elected board members concerned their county's needs are being overlooked by the regional governments. Clackamas County commissioners sharply questioned two evolving regional projects during their Tuesday, Oct. 25, meeting. Both involve processes being run by other governmental agencies that will not be concluded for months or fully enacted for years. The county board was concerned that Clackamas County residents have not been well informed about the projects and do not understand the changes that could occur. One project involves Metro and a potential urban growth boundary expansion in Tigard. The other involves TriMet's evolving plan to change 80% of its...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
The University of Portland is one of the few schools in the nation to have a boathouse, but it’s not just another athletic department
UP's boathouse is set to open up to the rowing team on Oct. 28 Photo Illustration by . The University of Portland Women’s rowing team is excited to see UP as one of the few schools in the nation to have their own boathouse on campus. While the promise of the space has been said ever since the start of the 2019 school year, the reality is finally setting in for team captain, senior Emma Dolcini.
Clackamas Community College fires theater teacher after complaints
Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
