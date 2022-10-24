ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]

Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
LOUISIANA STATE
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
LOUISIANA STATE
Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results

The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.
LOUISIANA STATE
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes

I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles 2022 Fall Women’s Commission Conference

It's not too late to become a part of the 31st Annual Women's Commission Fall Conference at the Lake Charles Civic Center, Thursday, October 20, 2022. Come out to be motivated, educated, and inspired by amazing women in leadership, education, business, and healthcare. Don't miss the opportunity to shop at the MarketPlace where you can mix, and mingle with Southwest Louisiana's female business owners, and entrepreneurs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
VIDEO: Take a Look Inside the Old DeQuincy Sale Barn to be Demolished

Soon, the DeQuincy Sale Barn will be just a distant memory for a lot of people. It was more than just a place to buy and sell, it was a school for upcoming cowboys and cowgirls, it was a family reunion place, it was a hangout, and sometimes it was even a place to meet a future loved one. No matter what, it held a special place in a lot of hearts full of memories from the past.
DEQUINCY, LA
Free Event: Real Men Wear Pink Lip Sync Battle Wednesday!

The month of October typically fills the air with the color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first day of October also kicks off the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA campaign. Local men designated as ambassadors from the Lake Area wear pink each day of October and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Each dollar raised by these men goes towards the continued fight the American Cancer Society has charged itself with to save more lives from breast cancer. It also helps promote breast cancer awareness and education by encouraging early detection and even prevention.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana Restaurants Featured On Man vs Food Tv Show

You can eat at the restaurants as seen on Man vs Food in Louisiana and if you're courageous enough, you can attempt their food challenges too. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern.
LOUISIANA STATE
Trick or Treat and Harvest Festival Events in Southwest Louisiana 2022

There are several local Halloween Trick or Treat events and Harvest Festivals for the young and young at heart to participate in this year. With the pandemic all but behind us, everyone is anxious to enjoy public events. It's been more than two years since Halloween festivities have been celebrated and gules and goblins, big and small are ready for the haunted houses, hayrides, mazes, monster mashes, and some good old trick-or-treating.
LOUISIANA STATE
