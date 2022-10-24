Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: Slow moving upper-level low keeps on-and-off showers through Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.
Storm chances increase Thursday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
First Alert Forecast | 10/25AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Night and day differences today when talking about the AM versus the PM forecast. An area of low pressure brought us gusty north winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. As this low moves east, clouds will clear from west to east, winds will die down and rain chances will come to an end! It’ll be a quiet afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low 20s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. East to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median. The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44. According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a...
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
Walters and Cotton County residents sparingly use new 911 system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials say Cotton County residents are not using the new 9-1-1 system and are asking that they start calling. Police Chief Phillip Wolfenbarger started 30 days after the new system was put in. He says he has spent the last year in office directing people to call 9-1-1.
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning. The wreck took place just before 10 a.m. Monday, near mile marker 56 in Comanche County. Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were forced to close several of the westbound lanes of...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt’s visit to Lawton on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the press release, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SW 4th St. from B Ave. to C Ave. will be closed to thru traffic.
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
Wichita Falls Police investigate city’s latest homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a reported homicide near downtown. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, on October 26, 2022, arond 3:30 p.m., police were sent to a report of a deceased person in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Officers located 70-year-old James Shierling deceased inside the apartment. Hughes […]
Interview: Ellipsis founder discusses 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ellipsis, a local organization, is hosting their 3rd annual Park-O-Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park this weekend. 7News spoke with Joslyn Wood, president and founder of Ellipsis, about the annual Park-O-Treat, how the organization affects the community, and what drove Wood to create the group. Wood...
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street. The officers arrived...
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is right around the corner, and one local organization will be providing transportation for those who need it. On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be driving people to the polls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
