LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Night and day differences today when talking about the AM versus the PM forecast. An area of low pressure brought us gusty north winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. As this low moves east, clouds will clear from west to east, winds will die down and rain chances will come to an end! It’ll be a quiet afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low 20s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. East to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO