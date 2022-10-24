ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana

The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million

State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]

Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud

Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter on October 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
