WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
KNOE TV8
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana
The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million
State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]
Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
Is Louisiana the least safe state in America? Study says yes
The personal finance website WalletHub listed Louisiana at the bottom of its study titled 2022's Safest States in America.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
brproud.com
Officials say though Louisiana has shifted into a “different stage” of COVID, the pandemic is not over
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is making changes to its COVID-19 reports. They say the state is in a “different stage” of the pandemic. After more than two years of navigating COVID-19, local health leaders say Louisiana has come a long...
The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud
Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter on October 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
kalb.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
